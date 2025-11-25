This Colombian startup announces round to expand its AI technology in the US

The Care Guides founded by Colombians Badwin Rojas (CEO) and Daniel Perdomo (CRO) announced the closing of a pre-seed round that marks the first injection of financial capital in the company and that will accelerate the development of its “AI Employees”, virtual assistants based on artificial intelligence that support the daily management of home care agencies.

According to the company, this round represents a vote of confidence in the ability of Latin American technology to solve real challenges in a sector that demands efficiency, precision and high-impact tools. The expansion idea marks a key point to demonstrate how AI can optimize processes and support organizations dedicated to caring for people, an industry whose growth requires scalable and reliable solutions.

AI applied to Home Care: automation for a sector in transformation

The “AI Employees” developed by The Care Guides seek to reduce administrative burdens in areas such as staff coordination, operational monitoring and communication with patients and caregivers. The company plans to use the resources to strengthen its product, scale sales and advance its international expansion, especially within the US market.

In October, the company participated for the first time in the National Home Care Conference, in Dallas, Texas, the most relevant event in the industry. Its technology sparked interest among leaders and companies seeking to integrate AI into their daily operations, reinforcing The Care Guides’ positioning in a market undergoing an accelerated technological transition.

Founders with experience in AI for critical industries

Badwin Alfonso Rojas has built artificial intelligence solutions for sectors such as retail, logistics and construction. His track record integrating innovation with operational efficiency has driven the growth of The Care Guides, which plans to continue supporting Home Care providers through tools that improve productivity, reduce repetitive tasks and allow more time to be spent directly caring for patients.

With this pre-seed investment, the startup advances towards an applied technology model that seeks to raise the quality of service in an essential industry for thousands of families in the United States and expected soon throughout Latin America.