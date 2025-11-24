Risks and benefits of AI that challenge humanity

The future will not belong to machines, but to those who know how to use them to raise the intelligence of humanity—not to supplant it.

The acceleration of AI does not come from the understanding side, but from massive data processed with enormous computational power. It is still a statistical black boxunable to explain why he answers what he answers.

It’s not all that “artificial” either: thousands of people in vulnerable countries tag data for wages too low for it to work.

The promise of AI with human understanding is far away, but steps are being taken that are worth watching.

Generative AI can erode public truth:

Deepfakes that destroy reputations in seconds.

that destroy reputations in seconds. Unusable judicial evidence because everything can be falsified.

Fabricated news that manipulates elections.

Algorithms that shape tastes, emotions and decisions without consent.

This weakens democracy, deepens biases and creates easily manipulated citizens.

Einstein regretted having promoted the nuclear race and stated: “The problem is not in the pump, but in the human heart.”

AI poses the same dilemma: it can amplify the best or the worst of humanity.

Technology is not moral: the moral thing is who uses it.

Although there is no General Artificial Intelligence, there is progress that shows glimpses of causal reasoning:

DeepMind AlphaZero/AlphaGeometry: They discover rules and solve problems without human examples.

They discover rules and solve problems without human examples. Goal Cicero: understands intentions and consequences in negotiation games.

understands intentions and consequences in negotiation games. Autonomous laboratories: AI that designs experiments and formulates hypotheses for new materials.

AI that designs experiments and formulates hypotheses for new materials. Models with “reasoning modules”: They analyze contradictions and generate logical steps.

They are signals: the AI ​​begins to manipulate relationships of the type If A occurs, B is a consequence.

It takes a human years to master a craft. AI can absorb centuries of knowledge in minutes because:

processes millions of simultaneous cases,

integrates the experience of thousands of experts,

analyzes patterns invisible to the human eye.

Examples:

Med-PaLM 2/3 : Performs as specialists in complex medical examinations.

: Performs as specialists in complex medical examinations. AI in radiology – Detects tumors before a radiologist sees them.

– Detects tumors before a radiologist sees them. AlphaFold: solved biological problems that took decades.

He has no human intuition, but his cognitive speed It is incomparable.

Used with purpose, AI democratizes knowledge, multiplies productivity and enhances human talent:

Personalized education.

Better medical diagnoses.

Businesses with automated processes.

Tokenization + AI: accessible assets, traceability and smart contracts.

The goal: that machines become the base of Maslow’s pyramid and humanity recovers creativity, empathy and leadership.

The key is not technical: it is ethical, political and educational.

1. Responsible regulation

– Model audits.

– Mandatory deepfake identifier.

– Protection of elections and justice.

2. Transparency

– Know what data the models are trained with.

– Documented bias correction.

3. Digital human rights

– Privacy protection.

– Right to know when we interact with an AI.

– Prohibition of covert algorithmic manipulation.

4. Universal critical literacy

Real defense is a citizen who understands how technology works.

5. AI with social purpose

Invest in health, education, sustainability and accessibility.

It is not about competing with AI, but about directing it.

The human becomes technical director of a team of digital agents that execute repetitive tasks.

Human value returns to what it should never have lost: creativity, strategic thinking, empathy, cooperation and ethical vision.

AI is neither a miracle nor an inevitable threat. It is a powerful tool capable of improving or destroying social coexistence.

It all depends on purposethe regulationthe critical education and the human capacity to exercise moral leadership.

The future will not belong to machines, but to those who know how to use them to raise the intelligence of humanity—not to supplant it.