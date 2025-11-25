Qurate expands its video-commerce technology to Peru and Argentina

Qurate, a Chilean startup, has just reached a key milestone in its growth by expanding organically to Peru and Argentina, financing this stage with its own resources after consolidating its operation in Chile. With this move, the company seeks to position itself as a leader in video-commerce in the region.

What is Qurate?

In a context where users favor audiovisual content over long texts and where the average attention span lasts less than 15 seconds, Qurate developed a solution that directly responds to this transformation. Its platform turns any video into an immediate shopping experience: it allows you to add products, insert purchase buttons and execute actions without having to leave the content.

This approach aligns with digital consumption trends and the sustained growth of ecommerce. In Chile, for example, 66% of the population made online purchases in 2024 and, in the first half of 2025 alone, digital sales exceeded US$4,725 million, figures that reflect fertile ground for solutions of this type.

Expansion to Peru and Argentina

The arrival in Peru was achieved through strategic alliances with companies such as Super Pet, a leader in the pet sector, along with three other clients that are already in the implementation phase.

Shortly after, Argentina became the second expansion destination. The experience of the local team facilitated its integration and the collaboration with Tienda Nube (one of the most relevant ecommerce platforms on the market) reinforced confidence in its growth.

The future of video-commerce in the region

Qurate already works with brands such as SuperZoo, Cruzados, Burger King and Salcobrand, consolidating its proposal with rapid implementations, real-time metrics and tools that enhance the interaction between brands and consumers.

With this latest expansion, the company is preparing to enter new Latin American markets, promoting what it calls the “era of video-commerce.”

As Patricio Larraín, co-founder of Qurate, points out: “Video is no longer just branding; today it is a sales channel. And that is transforming how brands relate to their customers.”