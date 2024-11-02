The new illiteracy: a challenge in the technological era

The technological era brings new illiteracy, such as digital, emotional and global. We tell you its details and the challenges to overcome them

Borges said that “We are what we are because of what we read.” A “functional illiterate” is someone who knows how to read and does not read, because he or she lacks the time or desire. The image attracts and traps you because it does not require any effort, but “there is no free lunch”: not reading influences your way of thinking and acting. The brain can process sequentially or simultaneously depending on the system it uses.

When reading, it is the reader who points the way: he reads, moves forward, goes back, stops and reflects. With the TV image, the observer receives the complete message. In the era of the image, it is the medium that sets the pace, and readers are being lost. By analogy, reading is like driving a car, at any moment you can stop driving, on the other hand, receiving an audiovisual message is like traveling on a plane, when you get on you can’t get off.

Today’s functionally illiterate knows how to read, but does not apply this ability in daily life to understand or write, affecting his thinking and his ability to solve problems. Today, quick information is preferred to the construction of deep knowledge.

The “society of knowledge” thus becomes a “society of ignorance,” because while knowledge grows collectively, our ability to assimilate it does not advance at the same pace. The paradox is that we live in an information age that produces individuals fascinated with technology but ignorant of deeper principles. Those who long for the past ask themselves: Where is the knowledge that was lost with information?, and Where is the wisdom that was lost with knowledge?

Many read, but without understanding, using ready-made solutions. They believe that knowledge is not necessary to be successful. In Sweden, reading comprehension has declined among children, and digitalization in classrooms was restricted as of June 2023, encouraging comprehensive reading since then. Getting back to basics might mean reviving reflective reading and the soft skills it fosters: imagination, creativity, and language proficiency.

Digital Illiteracy: It is not just about handling tools, but about being selective and talented in their use. Just as traditional literacy is key to employment, digital illiteracy today is a barrier that limits inclusion.

Emotional intelligence—empathy, creativity, and resilience—differentiates us from robots, although it is often underestimated. Without this ability, it is common for a bad work environment to grow, as many leaders lack emotional self-awareness. Global Illiteracy: English is key in the globalized world, but it is still not universal. Social networks favor superficial knowledge, limiting deep learning and valuing ignorance as a style.

Multitasking and excess digital stimuli have eroded the ability to concentrate. Technology creates fragmented attention that skims the surface without delving deeper. According to McLuhan, media are extensions of the brain and, today, networks act as extensions of the nervous system, creating a “social brain network” that needs to coordinate with human thinking to harness its potential.

It is very difficult for him to read, write, or do simple mathematical operations.

It is difficult for you to analyze a map, answer a questionnaire, or review a tax return.

He does not consult the dictionary, he cannot do procedures by himself.

You can’t follow written instructions, analyze invoices, or write your resume.

In addition to not reading, he limits himself to watching TV programs, just entertainment.

He is not interested in the problems of the economy, politics, social issues or technology.

He is reluctant to change, he prefers the “status quo”, that nothing changes. Their knowledge is limited, inaccurate, vague and obsolete.

Their grammar and vocabulary are poor.

He does not know his reading speed and comprehension.

He does not try or make an effort to improve his intellectual performance. He is content with being an average citizen, he does not think about becoming a citizen of the global world.

Information is available to anyone in a single click, true literacy involves not only the ability to read and write, but also the management of technology, the understanding of data, the development of emotional skills and the mastery of a universal language .

We must begin by discovering the inner genius that inhabits us and developing its power, what is known as empowerment. To become one, four languages ​​are needed.

The language of the brain that is planetary and develops 100% of its potential capacity. The second language is English, the universal language par excellence. It is what science, technology and business talk about. The third is computing, its international software and social networks are the basis of teleworking. The fourth language is neuromarketing, to know how to sell yourself and what you produce.

The four languages ​​make the average citizen literate and turn him into a global citizen, a cosmopolitan who works with the entire world without leaving his desk, intelligently using his intellectual capital and his social capital.

Digital, emotional and global literacy becomes essential for the formation of a citizen of the world, capable of functioning in the digital age without falling into its limitations. Education has a fundamental role in connecting individuals with the deep knowledge that society and the demands of the future require.

Research on the brain mechanisms of adolescents has been aimed at exploring the negative effects of the greater sensitivity and excitability at the neural level that distinguishes them, as well as its impact on risk behaviors.

To this end, it is interesting to see how the media report on what each person can do to become literate, regardless of the education they have received.

Neurosciences have advanced a lot since the “decade of the brain” (1990-2000) but unfortunately they have not reached education. So much so that if a neurosurgeon from the last century were resurrected he would not know what to do in the operating room, on the other hand, if a teacher could be resurrected, he would be able to teach his classes without any problem.

The school classroom should be the great laboratory where we learn to literate the functionally illiterate brain that only produces 10% of its potential capacity.