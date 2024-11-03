8 Powerful Marketing Tools You Probably Don’t Know About (But Should Use)

If you’re still ignoring these tools, you’re probably doing marketing wrong.

Marketing professionals lose sleep searching for the perfect tools. They are not interested in the latest social media fad, new AI buzzwords, or fancy marketing language. They care about what really works to grow their brand.

This list is no exception.

These 8 little-known tools are generating significant results for brands like yours.

At Likeflare, we’ve seen firsthand how Webflow can revolutionize landing page creation. When we collaborated with Eyesurf, an independent ISP, they wanted to revamp their website to attract potential investors. We used Webflow to redesign your site, focusing on a clean, professional look with seamless functionality.

Eyesurf’s new site not only attracted attention, but, among other factors, impressed investors so much that the company was acquired shortly after.

Advice: When creating landing pages that convert, speed is everything. If you don’t use a tool that allows you to advance quickly, you are already falling behind.

Webflow allows you to create high-converting landing pages with clean code that even the most demanding developer would admire. It offers unmatched design freedom, and what really sets it apart is its intuitive interface.

Ultra-fast page speeds mean more clicks, fewer bounces, and higher ROI. Trust me, once you design with Webflow, you’ll wonder how you ever got by without it.

Versatility: Perfect for almost any project, from portfolios to entire websites.

Perfect for almost any project, from portfolios to entire websites. Design Flexibility: Effortlessly add custom code, animations, and other dynamic elements.

Flodesk is our preferred tool for email marketing at Likeflare and an essential tool in our minimalist approach to lead generation. For MBA ASAP, a course that teaches essential MBA knowledge, we needed a tool that would not only create engaging emails but also function as a powerful lead magnet. Flodesk delivered on both counts. We have successfully used Flodesk to design and launch an email subscription page with a 62% conversion rate, helping us significantly grow MBA ASAP’s subscriber base.

Advice: Your email design should make your audience stop and think, “Wow, I need to read this.” If they don’t, you’re losing them before they even get started.

Flodesk is like the Canva of email marketing, allowing you to create beautiful emails with ease. The interface is clean and intuitive, making it a pleasure to use, whether you’re a seasoned pro or just starting out.

The best? Unlimited emails, unlimited lists, one price. No more checking email counts. It is pure peace of mind in email marketing.

Xano is another tool that aligns perfectly with our minimalist approach at Likeflare. It’s a powerful backend solution that does exactly what you need without overwhelming you with complexity.

Imagine this: a scalable backend setup that you can put together without writing a single line of code. Does it sound too good to be true? It’s not.

Advice: In the world of backend development, complexity is the enemy. The simpler the setup, the faster you can scale — Xano accomplishes this perfectly.

Power without code: Build robust backend systems without the headaches of traditional development.

Generous free plan: Start building without emptying your pocket.

We’ve used Xano to simplify backend processes for several clients, and it has consistently saved time and resources. In fact, Xano has become a fundamental element in our workflow; We cannot imagine tackling a project without it.

CrazyEgg is the epitome of a minimalist tool that offers great power. It’s a simple but powerful way to see exactly where visitors are getting stuck on your website.

I noticed Shopify was using CrazyEgg when browsing their site and saw some subtle but effective changes to their homepage over time. After some digging, I discovered that they had been using CrazyEgg to identify churn points and made adjustments that led to a 20% increase in conversions. It was a perfect example of how small data-driven changes can have a big impact.

Advice: You can’t fix what you don’t see, and CrazyEgg lets you see it all. If you’re not using heatmaps, you’re flying blind.

With CrazyEgg, you can finally understand what is working and what is not. It’s like receiving a treasure map that leads directly to higher conversions.

Insightful Visuals: Easy-to-understand visuals that make it easy to implement changes.

Actionable data: Get the information you need without the clutter.

If you’re not using CrazyEgg, you’re leaving valuable ideas—and money—on the table.

As a minimalist, I value the simplicity and effectiveness of old-school marketing, and Thanks.io brings that into the modern era in the most elegant way.

Imagine sending beautiful handwriting-like postcards to your clients. In a world saturated with digital noise, Thanks.io stands out like a vintage gem. The tool is simple but powerful, giving you the ability to create personal connections without complications.

Pro tip: Sometimes old school methods work better, especially when no one else is using them. If you want to stand out, try going back in time with a modern touch.

Personal touch: Send beautiful handwritten-looking postcards that stand out in a digital world. API-driven personalization: Get a user’s location (with their permission) and send them a postcard or letter. How amazing is that? It’s the kind of personal touch that makes your brand unforgettable. This is an old-school trick that’s surprisingly fresh in today’s marketing landscape. I can’t get enough of him…

If there is something I appreciate, it is speed and efficiency. Stripe Payment Links offers both in spades, and does so with a level of simplicity that aligns perfectly with my minimalist approach.

I saw Glossier using Stripe Payment Links in action when I received one of their product launch emails. It was so easy to make a purchase directly from the mail that I knew Stripe was behind it. After some research, I confirmed it and saw that its seamless integration had led to a 40% increase in sales. It was a perfect example of how simplicity drives results.

Pro tip: The faster your customers can pay, the faster you can grow. Don’t let a complicated checkout process get in the way of your conversions.

Whether you’re selling a product, service, or subscription, Stripe Payment Links gives you everything you need in one elegant package.

Quick setup: Get a landing page with payment processing in minutes. Trustworthy Design: A well-designed interface that inspires trust, making conversions easy. It’s the kind of tool that makes you wonder why everyone isn’t doing it this way. Fast, secure and extremely simple. And the fact that it integrates seamlessly with other Stripe products is just the icing on the cake.

Let’s face it: forms can be boring. That’s why I’m all for VideoAsk.

This tool transforms those monotonous, lifeless forms into engaging, interactive video chats that people actually want to use. Whether you’re hiring or just looking to get feedback, VideoAsk adds a personal touch that’s hard to beat.

Pro tip: Forms don’t have to be boring; make them a conversation. VideoAsk brings a human touch to digital interactions, and that’s where the magic happens.

Interaction through conversation: Transform boring forms into dynamic video interactions.

Personal touch: Stand out by connecting with your audience on a deeper level. The best part? It helps you stand out in a sea of ​​boring bots and static forms. Once you start using VideoAsk, you’ll never want to go back to traditional forms. I’ve even used it to replace conventional chatbots, and the results have been phenomenal.

Cold outreach can be complicated, but Apollo.io makes it simple. It’s another tool that fits perfectly with my minimalist philosophy: powerful yet intuitive, designed to help you achieve more with less effort.

I noticed Gong’s use of Apollo.io when I saw how personalized their outreach emails were. After some research, I found that they increased their outbound sales by 35% in just three months using Apollo.io. The way they targeted and personalized their outreach made the difference, turning cold leads into warm leads.

Pro tip: Personalization is no longer optional; It is the standard. If your outreach feels generic, you’re missing out on opportunities before you even get started.

Apollo.io’s advanced search features and robust data make it easy to identify high-quality leads and create personalized messages that actually get responses. And all this without overwhelming you with unnecessary functions.

Automation with a personal touch: Automate outreach while maintaining a personalized approach. Efficiency: Save time and effort, achieving excellent results. It’s like having a personal assistant who doesn’t miss a beat.

If you’re committed to building relationships that convert into sales, Apollo.io is the tool you need in your arsenal. It has saved me so much time and effort that I can’t imagine doing cold outreach without it.