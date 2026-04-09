Teracloud positions itself as a strategic ally to take advantage of AWS in Chile from day one

Teracloud, a firm specialized in cloud solutions and a leading AWS Advanced Partner in Latin America, is preparing its clients to take advantage of the new AWS South America (Chile) Region from day one, the opening of which is scheduled for the end of 2026.

The infrastructure, which will have three Availability Zones under the sa-chile-1 code, represents an investment of more than US$4,000 million by Amazon Web Services and makes Chile the third Latin American country with its own AWS infrastructure, after Brazil and Mexico.

For companies operating in Chile and the region, this represents an opportunity to improve the experience of their end users, and Teracloud is already working with its clients on the design of target architectures, the identification of workloads and planning successful migrations with minimal downtime.

What the new region changes for companies

The arrival of AWS in Chile enables organizations to host and process data within the national territory, facilitating compliance with local privacy and data residency regulations. This is especially relevant for regulated sectors such as finance, health and government, where clients such as Transbank, Banco Itaú Chile and the Digital Government Secretariat already operate.

Among the most concrete benefits are the reduction of latency for applications that today depend on more distant regions such as São Paulo or us-east-1, more robust disaster recovery schemes with shorter recovery times, and access to generative AI, machine learning and IoT capabilities with up to 40% improvement in the performance-price ratio thanks to AWS Graviton processors.

In terms of sustainability, the data centers will operate primarily with air cooling and will use water in cooling systems only about 4% of the year, in line with the AWS Well-Architected Framework commitment.

Teracloud’s role in the transition

Teracloud is an AWS Advanced Partner with more than 10 years accompanying companies in their adoption of the cloud; from architecture design to implementation, applying the six pillars of the AWS Well-Architected Framework to ensure that every technical decision supports the growth of your business.

Workload migration with minimal downtime; Disaster Recovery strategies adapted to your budget and SLA; and Cost and infrastructure optimization from day one

Companies that begin preparing their architecture today will be better positioned when the region is operational. For startups seeking to scale in the cloud with expert support, Teracloud is presented as the entry point to the AWS ecosystem in Latin America.