Brain: Jelou’s tool that turns a text instruction into a WhatsApp app

Jelou, the Ecuadorian transactional artificial intelligence startup, launched Brain, a platform that allows any company to create functional applications within WhatsApp from a simple text instruction. No programming, no APIs, no technical teams.

How Brain works

The process is simple; The user describes in text what they want to achieve and Brain generates the solution ready to be tested in minutes. Without designing technical flows or connecting integrations manually.

We can see it with a business connected to Shopify, you can allow your customers to search for products, receive recommendations, select items and pay, all within the same WhatsApp conversation. The same model applies to coordination, logistics and financial operations tasks that require digital signature or identity validation.

Brain responds to a real problem in the region. Automating processes within WhatsApp remained expensive, technical and dependent on specialized teams. Now any company can do it without that baggage.

Why WhatsApp and why now

WhatsApp has more than 3 billion active users per month and is the main digital interaction channel in Latin America. Companies already use it to operate, but bringing entire transactions to chat required complex infrastructure that few companies could afford.

Jelou was founded in Ecuador in 2017 by Luis Loaiza and Alberto Vera with the mission to change that. Today it operates in more than 13 countries and serves more than 650 clients in sectors such as banking, retail and logistics.

The vision behind Brain

For Jelou, Brain is one more step towards his objectives, Jelou wants to turn WhatsApp into the operational layer from which companies run all their systems, with security and complete traceability.

With more than US$ 120 million processed within the chat and real use cases in banking and retail, Jelou’s commitment is to make the future of business in Latin America move within the same conversation.