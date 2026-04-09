Pulga closes its pre-seed round and exceeds 100,000 users in its first month

Pulga, the digital platform for buying and selling used products between individuals, announced the closing of its pre-seed financing round and presented its first traction figures: in just weeks since its launch in early March 2026, more than 100,000 Chileans have already installed the application.

The round included the participation of investors from Chile and Spain, with the notable support of the co-founder of Wallapop, the leading second-hand market platform in Spain. In addition, Pulga was selected by CORFO in the Semilla Inicia program, a recognition that validates the potential and reinforces financing to scale nationally.

Founders with direct experience in the sector

Founded by Fede Coll and Alicia del Sol, both with experience in second-hand marketplaces. Coll, Spanish by origin, brought more than 9 years of experience in operations, payments and logistics at Wallapop and moved to Chile to lead the project. Del Sol, Chilean and industrial engineer from the Pontificia Universidad Católica de Chile, was responsible for Trust & Safety and Customer Experience in that same company before joining as CTO of Pulga.

“We saw in Chile the same opportunity that we saw in Spain years ago: a huge second-hand market, full of friction, without a platform that really solves the problem of trust. We came to build it,” said Coll.

Trust, logistics and AI in a single platform

Pulga integrates secure payments, shipping and buyer protection into a single experience, relying on artificial intelligence to detect fraud, automatically create ads and suggest competitive prices. In logistics, the platform relies on Blue Express, the last mile leader in Chile, which eliminates the friction of in-person exchange and guarantees national coverage without the need to coordinate meetings.

“Second hand in Chile moves billions of pesos a year, but the vast majority of these transactions occur without any type of protection. Pulga exists to change that,” said Alicia del Sol, co-founder. With this financing, the startup aims to scale its presence in Chile and become the reference for second-hand trading in the country.