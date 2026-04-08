Maggu AI raises US$4.7 million

Maggu AI, the artificial intelligence platform for pharmaceutical retail, closed a new round of US$3.7 million led by DGF Capital, with participation from Norte Ventures, Latitud and Airborne Ventures. In total, the startup has accumulated US$4.7 million since its founding.

What Maggu AI does and why it matters

The pharmacy counter is one of the most critical touch points of the health system in Latin America. Before reaching a doctor or hospital, millions of people consult directly with the pharmacist. However, employees deal with thousands of products every day in an environment of high staff turnover and systems that mostly only process transactions.

Maggu AI came to solve that. The platform integrates directly into pharmacy management systems and works as a real-time assistant for staff at the counter. If a client arrives looking for a treatment for severe acne, the system automatically suggests indications for use, relevant care and complementary products, all without interrupting the flow of care.

A huge and poorly digitized market

Latin American pharmaceutical retail is one of the most fragmented in the world. With more than 270,000 pharmacies in the region and more than 90,000 in Brazil alone, the sector surpasses markets such as the United States in points of sale, but operates with technology levels well below its scale.

Maggu mainly targets independent pharmacies and small and medium-sized networks, which are the majority of the market and those with the least access to sophisticated digital tools. Its direct integration model with existing operating systems facilitates adoption without the need to replace infrastructure.

What’s coming for Maggu AI

With the fresh capital, the startup is on three fronts: expanding its base of integrated pharmacies, continuing to develop its artificial intelligence layer and growing the team. The roadmap aims to activate the more than 15,000 pharmacies that are already connected to the system but do not yet actively operate the platform.

With 1.6 million products in its base and a national presence in Brazil, Maggu AI is emerging as an infrastructure that is difficult to ignore for any pharmacy that wants to compete in a market that, sooner or later, will have to digitize.