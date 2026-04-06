Satellites On Fire closes US$2.7M round

Satellites On Fire announced the closing of a seed investment round for US$2.7 million. The 22-year-old CEO highlighted that this process was one of the most intense of his life, initiated after personal experiences with fires in Córdoba.

The round was led by Dalus Capital and included the participation of Draper Associates, Draper Cygnus, Vitamin°C, SAVIA Ventures, Avesta Fund, Reciprocal Ventures, Zenani Capital, Innventure Agrifoodtech, AIR Capital VC, Antom.la, GAIN, Embarca and a group of angel investors. With this backing, the startup plans to expand to the United States, improve its impact metrics and launch a parametric fire insurance product in partnership with Aon.

A platform that already shows results

The company developed a system that processes data from more than ten satellites every five minutes and applies artificial intelligence to detect igneous sources before traditional systems. In 2025, its technology made it possible to respond to more than 600 fires in 21 countries on four continents. Its clients include forestry, agricultural, energy companies, insurers and governments, and it is currently being integrated into Aon’s forestry insurance in Latin America.

More serious fires

In January 2026, Patagonia experienced one of the most intense seasons in two decades. The fire devastated more than 220,000 hectares in Chubut and Río Negro. The area burned worldwide doubled compared to 20 years ago, driven by extreme droughts and accumulation of dry vegetation.

In addition to the environmental impact, the fires generate million-dollar economic losses in tourism, infrastructure and homes. Thousands of people were evacuated last season, which shows that the problem not only affects ecosystems, but also entire communities.

Next steps

With a team of more than 22 people, Satellites On Fire seeks to establish itself as a comprehensive fire intelligence platform. It plans to incorporate drones, cameras and new insurance solutions. The round marks a milestone in its growth and opens the door to international expansion that complements its mission: to prevent communities and ecosystems from losing what can be prevented with early detection.

The company also wants to more accurately measure the impact of its technology, including avoided CO₂ emissions. This approach will demonstrate that innovation not only saves forests and homes, but also contributes to mitigating climate change.