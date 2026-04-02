Haulmer acquires Apanio and builds a fintech ecosystem for SMEs

Haulmer, known for its technology solutions and Tuu payment terminals, announced the acquisition of Apanio, an all-in-one e-commerce platform focused on micro and small businesses. With this operation, the fintech seeks to consolidate an ecosystem that accompanies the complete operation of businesses, from collection and billing to management, scheduling and now also online sales.

“Today we take an important step by closing the acquisition of Apanio, all integrated and designed to simplify and scale with our clients,” declared Enrique Álvarez, CRO of Haulmer.

Impact on SMEs

The integration will allow Haulmer to offer a broader proposition of financial and digital services, designed to simplify processes and scale with its clients. The objective is to accelerate the digital transformation of Chilean SMEs, connecting finance, technology and automation on a single platform.

It is expected that during the second quarter of 2026, a new brand will be launched that brings together this expanded offer, with solutions designed for entrepreneurs and small businesses seeking efficiency and competitiveness in a digital environment.

Regional and ecosystem relevance

For startup founders, especially in fintech and automation, this movement sets the competitive pace of the sector in the region. The acquisition underlines the importance of building complementary products, accelerating time to market through strategic alliances and addressing the real needs of SMEs: access to modern financial services, automated processes and comprehensive digital support.

With more than 100,000 businesses already linked to its solutions, Haulmer reinforces its position as a key player in the digitalization of Chilean SMEs. The purchase of Apanio reflects how local fintech companies are evolving towards integrated models, capable of competing and scaling in Latin America, and confirms the trend of building complete ecosystems that simplify business operations.