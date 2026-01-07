PicPay relaunches its IPO

PicPay, one of the largest digital wallets in Brazil, officially filed its application for an initial public offering (IPO) in the United States on Monday, January 6. The fintech operated by PicS NV seeks to list on Nasdaq under the symbol “PICS”, restarting a process that had been abandoned in 2021 due to adverse market conditions.

The company named Citigroup, BofA Securities and RBC Capital Markets as global coordinators on the deal, with Nomura Alliance’s Mizuho and Wolfe as additional bookrunners. The filing comes after a period of strong operational growth. PicPay reached a POS of US$25,600, 42 million quarterly active users as of September 30, 2025 and had an increase of 12% compared to 37 million in the same period of 2024.

Why the IPO could work now

U.S. stock markets recovered after nearly three years of subdued issuance after volatility linked to tariffs, a prolonged government shutdown and a late-year sell-off in artificial intelligence stocks limited momentum. 2026 is shaping up to be a year in which IPO activity could improve, and PicPay reflects confidence in waiting until financial performance improved and market conditions stabilized.

The maturation of the fintech sector in Brazil has leveled the playing field against traditional lenders. In this new scenario, PicPay stands out as a leader of change, capturing the loyalty of young consumers and small businesses through a value proposition focused on mobility and ease of credit.

What will you do with the raised capital?

According to the SEC filing, PicPay plans to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes. These include working capital, operating expenses, regulatory capital needs and capital expenditures linked to the development and growth of the platform.

The company did not disclose the target valuation or size of the offering in its initial filing. The involvement of Citigroup, BofA Securities and RBC Capital Markets as global coordinators suggests that PicPay is seeking a sizable base of institutional investors rather than a small test listing.

PicPay’s growth and improved profitability help differentiate it from its smaller fintech peers. With 42 million active users and a payment volume that exceeds US$25.6 billion quarterly, the platform is positioned as one of the dominant players in the Brazilian digital payments ecosystem.