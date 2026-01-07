This fintech raises more than US$150 million and appoints a new president for Mexico

Clara, a Mexican fintech specialized in payments and financial management for companies, announces the appointment of Jorge de Lara as its new president for Mexico. This strategic move occurs after a key year in which the company raised more than US$150 million between debt and capital, derived from different operations that reinforce its proposal as a corporate payments platform.

The financial support has been interpreted by the company as a sign of investor confidence in its business model focused on payment and financial control solutions for medium and large companies. Likewise, this capital has allowed Clara to expand its operational capacity and accelerate its expansion in strategic markets in the region.

Since its launch in 2021, founded by Gerry Giacomán and Diego García, Clara has recorded sustained growth, serving more than 30,000 companies in Latin America through tools that integrate corporate cards, expense management and financial visibility in real time. Its focus is on optimizing business payment flows and facilitating the digitalization of complex financial processes.

Key experience in corporate payments

The arrival of Jorge de Lara seeks to capitalize on both the financial strength achieved and the director’s experience in the corporate payments sector. In his new role, he will have a transversal function that includes defining the growth strategy in Mexico, strengthening commercial alliances and deepening the relationship with large corporations.

This profile is key to enhancing the strategic use of recently obtained financing, particularly in industries intensive in corporate payments such as travel and mobility, where Clara has developed specialized solutions.

“The new leadership will accelerate the expansion of the platform and strengthen its positioning as a relevant player in the region’s business payments ecosystem,” Gerry Giacoman, CEO and co-founder of Clara.

Credit facility with BBVA Spark

In line with its expansion strategy, a few weeks ago the company completed the structuring and closing of a credit facility for US$36 million granted by BBVA Spark, an arm of the financial group focused on financing technology companies.

The resources will accelerate the deployment of new solutions, including one focused on payments for corporate travel, as well as expand its business customer base.

Currently, Clara collaborates with companies from various sectors in Mexico and Colombia, such as the Mexican Stock Exchange, Holcim, OCESA, Viva Aerobus and Miniso. The platform operates as a comprehensive solution powered by artificial intelligence, aimed at automating spending processes and offering greater control and financial efficiency to organizations.