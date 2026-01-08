Argentine space technology startup advances in acquisition process by IonQ

Skyloom Global, an Argentine space technology startup, founded by Marcos Franceschini and Santiago Tempone, announced an international acquisition process by IonQ, one of the most relevant companies in quantum computing. The operation, subject to regulatory approvals, marks a milestone for the Latin American deeptech ecosystem.

The company specializes in high-speed optical infrastructure for satellite links, a strategic technology for the space industry. Its optical communication terminals allow large volumes of data to be transmitted between satellites and ground stations with lower latency and greater efficiency.

Space technology for the ecosystem

IonQ, a global leader in quantum computing developments, plans to integrate these solutions to strengthen its secure communications architecture and in-orbit quantum processors. This step represents a key move toward the expansion of quantum technologies, consolidating the convergence between space infrastructure and next-generation computing.

The company, currently based in the United States, maintains deep roots in the Argentine scientific ecosystem and became one of the most relevant cases of frontier technology that emerged in the region. His career confirms the potential of local talent to participate in strategic industries on a global scale.

From the Argentine ecosystem to the global industry

In its early stages, Skyloom had funding from the Argentine entrepreneurial ecosystem, including Embarca, which supported the project when it was still in the initial phases. This early support was essential for the startup to scale towards global space applications.

«This case demonstrates that Argentine scientific talent can be integrated with the most advanced technologies in the world. “Skyloom is an example of how an innovation born in our country can scale towards space and quantum applications of global reach,” they commented from Embarca.

The operation positions Skyloom as one of the deep tech leaders in Latin America and highlights the growing relevance of the region in critical technologies for the future of satellite communications and quantum computing.