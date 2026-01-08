Horizon AI raises US$3.5 million to expand its platform from Uruguay

Uruguayan startup Horizon AI closed a US$3.5 million seed round led by NXTP. Founded by Nicolás Scopesi (CEO), Nicolás López (CPO) and Miguel Langone (CTO), it develops an artificial intelligence platform specialized in banking, financial services and insurance organizations.

The operation included the participation of Jeff Lawson, EWA Capital, Tom Hedrick, Matías Woloski, Ruben Sosenke and other strategic investors from the tech ecosystem. The resources will allow expanding business deployments, deepening technical integrations and extending the reach of the platform to more organizational processes.

In 2025, Horizon multiplied its revenue by six compared to the previous year, working with leading companies such as Mercado Libre, Itaú, PwC, among others. The company is SOC 2 certified and launched more than 45 key features over the last year.

How it works and what problem it solves

Horizon developed a platform that talks to employees on a massive scale, unifying discovery, analytics and corporate planning into a single system. The technology turns dispersed organizational knowledge into a living digital brain that helps companies detect hidden inefficiencies and prioritize high-impact initiatives.

Horizon’s differential is in the speed of execution; processes that traditionally take 18 months can be completed in minutes. Its AI models conducted more than 12,000 employee interviews across multiple markets, identifying more than 5,000 improvement opportunities, many with estimated returns greater than $100,000 per initiative.

«We are facing a change of era. In the coming months, many organizations are going to have to rethink not only what they do, but how they do it,” declared Scopesi, CEO and founder of Horizon.

The ecosystem that supports Horizon

Horizon integrates Cubo Itaú Uruguay’s innovation ecosystem, giving it access to corporate networks and validation opportunities in the Latin American financial sector. This connection has been key to obtaining high-profile clients such as Itaú, SURA and PedidosYa in markets where institutional trust is fundamental.

The participation of participating investors provides not only capital but expertise in building global B2B SaaS companies from Latin America. The group knows the way to scale regional technology startups to international markets.

Mercado Libre and PwC opted for the platform

Horizon’s client portfolio includes some of the largest corporations in Latin America. Horizon’s SOC 2 certification is especially relevant for clients in the financial and insurance sectors, where security and privacy standards are strict. This seal of trust allows the startup to compete for contracts with highly regulated organizations that handle sensitive information.

More than 12,000 AI conversations the models had with employees generated a significant volume of data about how organizations operate. Horizon identified more than 5,000 concrete improvement opportunities, several with return potential exceeding six figures, validating the real economic impact of its technology.

With this seed round of US$3.5 million, Horizon seeks to consolidate its position in the Latin American market while preparing its expansion into the United States and other international markets. The Uruguayan startup represents real, globally competitive enterprise AI solutions from Latin America.