eGenya closes a US$600,000 round to scale its service management platform

eGenya, Chilean startup, founded by Nicolas Méndez Olavarría. Specializing in technological solutions to optimize outsourced business services, it closed an investment round for US$600,000 with Invexor Venture Partners. The resources will be used to accelerate its business expansion, strengthen the team and improve its platform technology.

The company developed a platform that digitalizes the management of services that traditionally operate analogously in large organizations, such as cleaning, maintenance, security, plumbing, electricity, air conditioning and elevators. This digitization allows us to take advantage of data that was not previously considered.

The round is part of the scaling process after having validated its business model in the Chilean market. Invexor Venture Partners manages more than US$55 million in assets, with a portfolio of 20 active technology companies and four operating funds that invest more than US$10 million annually in emerging companies with high potential.

The solution is eGenya

The startup’s focus lies in solving a common problem in large organizations; the inefficient management of outsourced services that are still managed without digital tools. This situation generates operational cost overruns and makes it difficult to control and monitor operations.

The eGenya platform allows you to optimize these operations, achieving significant savings of up to 65% in costs and times. The key is to digitize processes that previously operated manually, allowing real-time visibility and data-based decision making.

The software manages both internal teams and external contractors, centralizing information and automating workflows that previously required multiple manual coordination between different suppliers and areas of the company.

Regional expansion in sight

eGenya currently has 20 notable clients in its portfolio who already use the platform to manage various business services. With the new capital injection, the company expects to significantly increase its turnover during 2026.

International expansion plans are already drawn up, considering Brazil and Mexico as the next target markets in the short term. These countries represent important opportunities due to the size of their corporate markets and the need for digitalization in the management of outsourced services.

eGenya reflects a real problem for large companies, the lack of visibility and control over services that, although essential for their operations, have historically been difficult to manage efficiently or require large teams of people for their functionality.