Nubank moves towards full banking license in Brazil and transforms its investment narrative

Nu Holdings, the parent company of Nubank, has seen a significant rally in its valuation over the past few days after reporting strong quarterly results and receiving favorable comments from analysts. Continued interest in its Latin American digital banking platform propelled the business to historic levels.

A crucial development was Nu’s strategy to obtain a full banking license in Brazil, possibly through the purchase of a smaller financial institution. This decision could redefine its regulatory position and operating model in its core market.

Change in the investment narrative

The move toward a full Brazilian banking license represents a turning point in how investors evaluate Nu Holdings. This regulatory transformation could significantly influence the perception of the company’s regulatory risk, capital structure and expansion opportunities.

The strategy becomes especially relevant as Nubank expands its product portfolio and strengthens its presence in Mexico and Colombia. This licensing process could become an increasingly relevant reference for analyzing future catalysts against concerns about credit quality.

The investment thesis requires confidence

To support an investment in Nu Holdings, investors must be confident that its low-cost, mobile app-based model can consolidate engagement across Latin America, while navigating the region’s credit and regulatory complexity.

In the short term, the main catalyst will be the market reaction to the upcoming financial reports and the development of the licensing process in Brazil. However, high default rates and exposure to mass market credit continue to represent key risk factors.

Ambitious projections for 2028

Estimates for Nu Holdings project revenues of US$33 billion and profits of US$6.1 billion by 2028. Reaching these figures would require annual revenue growth of 78.1% and an increase in profits of approximately US$3.8 billion, from the current US$2.3 billion.

These forecasts suggest a fair value of US$18.43 per share, representing a 5% increase from its current price. However, there is widespread disagreement about the growth potential of fintech.

Divergence in valuations

Twenty-two members of the Simply Wall Street Community currently estimate Nu’s fair value between $11.94 and $22, reflecting divergent perspectives on its ability to expand. This range shows the uncertainty surrounding the company’s future trajectory.

Brazil’s move to obtain a full banking license underscores how regulatory decisions could shape Nu’s growth path. Investors should consider multiple perspectives and analyze how the high level of bad loans could interact with this new regulatory structure before taking positions.

The banking license announcement, while relevant, does not by itself change the fundamental challenges facing fintech. Managing credit risk in emerging markets and the ability to maintain healthy margins while scaling will continue to be determining factors for Nubank’s success in the coming years.