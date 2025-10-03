Mobi arrives in Peru with electric motorcycles that promise to save up to 40% on operating costs for delivery

Mobi, one of the main electrical mobility startups in Latin America, officially announced its arrival in Peru with a proposal that will transform 2 -wheeled logistics.

The company offers an ecosystem of electric motorcycles, intelligent battery exchange stations and a technological platform for the recruitment of distributors, designed to generate positive impact on the environment and in the life of the distributors.

Access without entry barriers

Through the Mobi app, users can connect directly to the main order and delivery platforms, facilitating an immediate source of income. The proposal seeks to generate inclusive employment, offering anyone the possibility of accessing an electric motorcycle and starting working as a dealer in less than 48 hours, without the need for initial investment.

Subscription benefits

Through subscription, MOBI users will have access to CK-2 CIBER Bike 2-specialized electric motorcycle, insurance included, preventive maintenance and predictive without extra costs, change and replace exclusive recruitment.

Ambitious goals for Lima

The goal is to make Peru a regional reference for energy transition into 2 -wheeles, with more than 100 battery exchange stations in the next 24 months and at least 10% of registered Lima distributors.

Ariel Revollo, Co-Founder and CEO of Mobi Latam said: “The choice of Lima as an expansion point responds to the great population density, the high demand for alternative transport and our mission of impacting people and the planet with non-polluting solutions that improve the quality of life of citizens.”

Revollo added: «With this arrival, we reaffirm our vision of building more connected, ecological and respectful cities with the people of the distribution trade. Our model represents savings in front of a traditional delivery man of up to 40% in its operating costs of fuel, maintenance, insurance and motorcycle fee ».