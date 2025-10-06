Finity exceeds billion processed dollars and accelerates its expansion in Latam

Finity, the international treasury management platform, announced that it has exceeded the billion processed dollars in global operations, consolidating itself as one of the key actors in financial infrastructure for companies in Latin America.

The milestone reflects the confidence of more than 100 companies in sectors such as retail, Fintech, services, education and health, which today centralize their payments, collections and conciliations in multiple coins and countries through Finity.

Finity and its technology with global reach

Its API-FIRST approach and its web portal allow organizations to operate quickly and flexibility, opening virtual accounts in USD and EUR to send and receive money from and from Colombia, the United States, Europe, Mexico, Brazil, Peru, China, among other markets.

“This achievement is not just a number: it means more global companies, with greater financial visibility and more accurate decisions. Having overcome the billion valid dollars that we are solving real problems,” said Nicolás Zuleta, co -founder of Finity.

Regional Expansion Plans

In the face of the second semester of 2025, Finity with presence in several Latin American countries, projects to open operations in new countries, strengthen international payments in real time and expand its service portfolio. Its vision is to transform the way companies manage the treasury, integrating data, automation and safety into a single platform.

With this growth, the company reaffirms its commitment to be the strategic partner of organizations that seek to operate on a global scale and optimize the management of their international finances through innovation, scalability and strategic approach to boost digital transformation into corporate financial field.