OMIE achieves the largest 2025 round in Brazil with R $ 855 million and drives its valuation at US $ 700m

OMIE, LA Startup Brazilian leader in software management (ERP) For small and medium enterprises (SMEs), just closed the largest investment round of the Brazilian ecosystem in 2025 (until now). The company, co -founded by Marcelo Lombardo and Rafael Olmos, lifted R $ 855 million (approximately US $ 170 million).

The contribution was led by the Swiss Manizo Partners Group, marking its first investment of Growth Equity In Brazil. Capital injection is designed to accelerate OMIE’s expansion in a massive market that still migrates from the use of Excel and paper towards digital.

A mostly secondary round with high assessment

The Ronda of R $ 855 million was mainly secondary, providing a partial exit to all the funds that previously invested in OMIE.

Valuation: The company was valued at US $ 700 million (Pre-Money), which represents a 70% increase on its last investment round in 2021.

Main investment: Partners Group invested R $ 570 million, demonstrating its confidence in OMIE’s strategy in the region.

Investor fidelity: previous funds such as SoftBank, Riverwood Capital, Astella, Tencent, Dynamo, Hix Capital and others, decided to maintain their bet. On this, Marcelo Lombardo, co -founder of OMIE, stressed: «The most symbolic of this round is that no one is coming out. All previous investors are folding the bet. This shows confidence in our long -term plan. “

The magnitude of OMIE’s impact

OMIE has grown rapidly by focusing his sales channel on accounting offices, integrating financial services to his software management Its impact on the Brazilian economy is significant:

RA (Annual Recurrent Income): The company already generates R $ 600 million and is profitable since June 2023.

Customers: They have 180,000 active customers.

GDP: Monthly, the software OMIE processs R $ 35 billion in invoices, which is equivalent to approximately 3.5% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of Brazil.

Future strategy: AI and tax reform as accelerators

The founders, Marcelo Lombardo and Rafael Olmos, have a clear goal: to reach US $ 1 billion billing and 1 million customers by 2031. The road map is based on two key pillars:

Artificial Intelligence: The company already launched a version of its software Management that works directly by WhatsApp. This tool seeks to eliminate friction in technological adoption and accelerate the customer base. Tax Reform: Legislative change in Brazil is seen as a massive catalyst for digitalization. Lombardo states that «it affects the entire community of counters and the market. It will be a revolution that will lead to small business to digitalization. “

The market opportunity is immense: OMIE operates in a segment with almost 20 million SMEs, being its main objective 6 million businesses that, in 80% of cases, still depend on obsolete methods such as Excel, paper and pen.

Partners Group and his first big bet in Brazil

For Group Partners, investment in OMIE is the beginning of a new strategy in Latin America, focused on high growth companies.

Tiago Andrade, Head of Private Equity From Partners Group in Latin America, he commented: «We believe that OMIE is uniquely positioned to lead the digital transformation of SMEs in Brazil. The scalable model, allied to the strong culture of innovation, gives us confidence that this is the right time to accelerate. “

The Group Group Group Fund plans to allocate between US $ 300 million and US $ 500 million in the region over the next four years, looking for an investment rhythm of a large round such as OMIE per year.