Grupalia captures $ 4.8m pre-seed and drives digital group credit

After more than 18 months in mode StealthGrupalia is released publicly. The Fintech announces a successful pre-seed investment round of US $ 4.8 million (combining Equity and debt). Grupalia thus becomes the first Neobanco completely designed for micronegocios in Latin America.

The problem: a unattended market of US $ 25,000m

Millions of small businesses are the economic engine of the region. However, historically they have been disregarded by traditional banking. These businesses are too small for SME banking. Therefore, they end up using financial products designed for consumers, without covering their real needs.

The founders of Grupalia identified this gap. In Mexico alone, micronegocios generate more than $ 300 billion of GDP. The group credit market (the formal “batch” in Latam is a potential niche that exceeds US $ 25 billion. In Mexico, more than 6 million people actively use it.

«This investment round not only validates our market thesis, but confirms the urgency of creating financial solutions focused on micronegocios. We are ready to climb our digital model and become the key ally of millions of entrepreneurs in Latin America, ”said Rogelio Orea, CEO and Co-Founder of Grupalia.

The solution: faster 4x group credit with AI

Grupalia reinvents the group credit making it quickly, reliable and easy thanks to technology.

100% digital process: everything is handled from a appeliminating cumbersome procedures.

Speed: Disbursement is made in less than 24 hours.

Fair conditions: credit is offered with accessible interests, without basis or insurance payments.

Intelligent support: The platform uses artificial intelligence (Bot Group) for paying, coordination and customer support management.

The founding team has a solid history, having previously climbed a Fintech which awarded US $ 60 million in loans.

All the traction achieved so far

Despite its initial phase, the Fintech It has demonstrated considerable traction in the Mexican market, focused on entrepreneurial women:

More than 10,000 entrepreneurs are active clients.

They have granted more than 1,347 loans.

They have disbursed more than $ 9 million Mexican pesos (MXN).

With the capital raised, the goal is ambitious: triple your Tech equipment and accelerate its expansion to achieve a monthly growth target of 31%.

Investors who bet on Grupalia

The pre-seed round of US $ 4.8M had a strong support that validates the potential of the micronegocios segment:

Institutional investors:

Platanus, Seed Ventures, Innogen Capital, Capem and Addem Capital.

Angel Investors (Angel Investors):

Key Ecosystem Figures tech Latin American such as Sebastian Kreis (Xepelin), Antonia Rojas (Attom), Sebastian Amenabar (Kavak), Agustín Feuerhake (Finual), Alejandro Chavez (Atrato), Roger Larach & Roger Teran (R2), Ian Lee (Dropout), and Fernando Cabello-Astolfi (accrual), among others.

This capital will be used to consolidate the technological infrastructure and position group as the leading Neobanco for micronegocios in Latin America.