Accelerate your startup edtech with IFE launch

The Institute for the Future of Education (IFE) of the Tecnológico de Monterrey opens the IFE Launch call, a program designed to strengthen, climb and accompany disruptive educational solutions that respond to the global challenges of the verticals of higher education and Life Long Learning.

IFE Launch connects Edtech Startups with experts, mentors, researchers, corporate and investors to boost solid business models, generate strategic alliances and accelerate their growth in the educational market. The program offers a unique ecosystem where innovation is combined with the experience of one of the leading educational institutions in Latin America.

Who can apply?

The call is open to startups, entrepreneurs and early stage research teams that are developing innovative solutions with scalability and high impact potential. Solutions are sought that use emerging technologies, disruptive pedagogical approaches or differentiated business models to transform education.

Benefits of participating in IFE Launch:

3 -month face -to -face acceleration program in Monterrey with all expenses paid.

Access to specialized mentoring with experts in education, innovation and entrepreneurship.

Linking spaces with investors, corporate and leaders of the Edtech ecosystem.

Participation in the IFE Edtech Summit 2026 in Monterrey, Mexico, with global networking opportunities.

Technology validation with the infrastructure of the Technological of Monterrey.

Open call

Applications will be available from September 1 to October 5, 2025 (GMT-6). For more information and registration, visit the official site: https://edtech.tec.mx/es/ife-launch.

If you know startups or initiatives that are transforming higher education and, in addition, promoting learning throughout life with innovation and technology, we invite you to share this call. In this way, you will not only help us spread it, but you will also contribute to more interested people join. Finally, remember that together we can strengthen the impact of these proposals.

Let’s build together the future of education from technological entrepreneurship.