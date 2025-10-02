Argentine Investment Forum 2025: Private capital as an engine of growth

This morning the Argentine Investment Forum 2025 began in the Palacio Libertad, the main private capital meeting in the country. The event is organized by the Argentine Association of Private Capital, Entrepreneur and Seed (ARCAP) and the Argentine Investment Agency and International Trade (AAICI), with the Autonomous City of Buenos Aires as host.

With more than 60 national and international speakers and two scenarios simultaneously, the forum seeks to consolidate Argentina as regional sustainable investment. The objective is to generate strategic links and position the country on the global capital agenda.

The opening ceremony was headed by Mariano Mayer (President of Arcap), Hernán Lombardi (Minister of Economic Development of the city) and Diego Sucalasca (Executive President of the AAICI).

Welcome speeches

During the welcome, Mayer stressed: “This year we want to continue with the reflection initiated in 2024, positioning Argentina as an investment destination. We have local and international panelists and referents that will help us analyze sectors with enormous potential, from energy and agri -food to artificial technology and intelligence.”

The president of Arcap celebrated the presence of foreign investors. “The dialogue between ecosystems is key to the positioning of Latin America as a region to invest. From Arcap we highlight the role of fund managers, who work day by day to attract capital to Argentina and strengthen the entrepreneurial ecosystem.” In addition, he remembered Matías Travizano, recently deceased Argentine entrepreneur and investor.

For his part, Lombardi said: “The city of Buenos Aires lives a unique moment consolidating as an innovation hub. We are leaders in export of knowledge -based services and pioneers in the integration of artificial intelligence and cryptocurrencies to everyday life. The road is clear: work together with the private sector, listen to their needs and attract investments that generate employment and trust.”

Sucalesca stressed: “Private capital is the true engine of growth and the main agent in business development. To enhance this performance we launched a strategic agency that drives both commercial promotion and the attraction of investments.” He also highlighted the improvement of the business climate thanks to new trade agreements, opening of external markets and regulatory frameworks such as Rigi.

Tools to attract capital

During the event, the agency presented the investor guide: doing business in Argentina 2025, published again after seven years. It is a strategic tool to facilitate the arrival of foreign capitals. In addition, Sulesca stressed that the institution expanded its services with more than 100 international fairs, 74% more than in 2024.

High -impact agenda

After the opening, the agenda included panels on strategic sectors. Miguel Galuccio (Vista) talked about the future of Vaca Muerta. Then, Horacio Marín (YPF) presented the state oil company plan.

The focus moved to the technology and risk capital, with a panel on artificial intelligence and investments of Venture Capital, with Nicolás Szekasy (Kaszek), Allen Taylor (Endeavor Catalyst) and Federico Storani (Riverwood).

Another key block was why invest in Latin America now?, With Jerónimo Bosch (Pegasus), Sebastián Popik (Aqua Capital) and José Sosa del Valle (Lexington Partners). Private Equity funds agreed to highlight the current opportunity in the region and Argentina.

Later, Pierpaolo Barbieri, founder of Uualá, shared details of the USD 300 million investment round that made his company a case of Fintech success.

Innovation, Fintech and Meeting Closure

In the afternoon, the map of Fintechs was presented in the region and a debate on cryptonomy, means of payment and evolution of money, with Hanna Schium (growth), Agustín Danza (Revolution), Paula Arregui (Mercado Pago) and Manuel Beaudroit (Belo).

Other prominent moments were the experience of taking off, presented by Damián Scokin, and various success cases of local entrepreneurs. The closure was in charge of Martín Varsavsky, in an interview with Ariel Arrieta (NXTP Ventures).

A key space for investments in Argentina

The forum brings together the main referents of the private capital ecosystem, Venture Capital and large investments. Its purpose is to deepen the opportunities offered by Argentina in the short, medium and long term.

The agenda includes Keynotes and panels with leading entrepreneurs and investors in the region, in addition to government initiatives oriented to investment attraction. Among the confirmed speakers are Adriana Tortajada, Susana García Robles, Bianca Martinelli, Gabriela Castillo, Agustín Otero Monsegur, María Julia Bearzi and Thiago Maluf, together with referents such as Marcelo Cavazzoli (Lemon), Patrick Arippol (Alexia Ventures), Rafa de Haro (Comet) VC), Carolina Lustosa (IDB Lab) and many more.