Manutara Ventures finances the internationalization of 5 Latin startups in the USA

Manutara Ventures, an early-stage venture capital fund of Chilean origin with operations in Silicon Valley and Miami, announces the call for an open call to startups from all over Latin America to apply for the possibility of carrying out a “softlanding” in Miami, a potential giant leap in your business growth.

With the aim of identifying the best candidates for investments, and contributing to ventures in more mature stages in the first steps of their softlanding process, the so-called “Manutara Ventures Challenge” invites companies from all over Latin America and abroad to apply. of the region, provided that the latter have the intention of opening operations in target markets such as Chile, Mexico, Colombia, or the United States.

Applications will be open until June 31 through manutaraventures.com. The fund expects to receive 60 applications, and then select 20 startups that will receive a virtual preparation program for softlanding.

At the end of this course, an elevator pitch event will be held among the 20 selected, during which a committee must choose the 5 winners who will attend the in-person softlanding in the city of Miami. Additionally, one of the 5 startups will receive an investment of US$500,000, to be announced during the event.

Criteria such as traction, team and projection will be used to select the participating startups belonging to the Fintech, SaaS, Future of Work, Agtech, and Wellness sectors, in addition to other factors that the committee finds relevant in the evaluation.

Manutara will be in charge of the entire selection process, and will manage the softlanding program for the 5 winning startups.

The actors participating in the initiative also include the member of the selection committee, who will be invited by Manutara, as well as the entity that will assist in the softlanding process: Cambridge Innovation Center Softlanding (CIC Softlanding).

The objective of this call, also supported by CORFO, is to actively contribute to the growth process of startups in the region, with Manutara as a strategic partner to help them go through this process.