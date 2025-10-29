Lost your old payslips? Here’s the shocking way to recover them easily

Moving house, water damage, fire, or that notorious black hole also known as “the pile on your desk”—there are countless ways to lose a payslip, but much fewer ways to recover one. Payslip panic is real and, for many administrative tasks, these precious little documents can be absolutely vital. The good news? Recovering lost payslips is much less of a nightmare than you’d think. Here’s how you can bring those elusive papers back into your life, easily and—brace yourself—legally.

The Golden Rule: Employers Are Payslip Keepers

The simplest (and shockingly official) way to get your hands on a lost payslip is to turn to your employer. Employers are required to keep these documents safely stored for five years in their offices. And after those five years? There’s still no escape: they have to keep them, in digital form, for 50 years (or 6 years after your retirement). That’s right, your payslip is meant to live well into its old age.

If you’re still working with the same company, a quick visit to HR or a friendly email to the HR manager should do the trick.

If you’ve moved on, you can make your request by letter—ideally, send it as a registered letter with acknowledgment of receipt, just to cover all your bases.

Lost your payslip because of a fire, a leak, or just sheer luck? Just specify in your letter, e.g., “Employee of your company since [date] OR between [date] and [date], I request a copy of my payslips that were unfortunately lost [or destroyed].” Don’t forget to mention the particular months and years you need!

Cost, Delays, and the “Can They Say No?” Question

Let’s debunk another myth: request as many lost payslips as you wish, it should never cost you a penny. Employers are not allowed to charge you for providing a duplicate payslip—it’s your right, and standing up for it costs nothing. Most employers are happy to comply (nobody needs more paperwork than necessary!), and cases where someone asks for payment are rare. If you ever encounter resistance or a flat refusal, the labor inspection office is your next ally.

Actually, there’s no law forcing your (former) employer to hand over a duplicate. In practice, though, refusals are unusual. If you meet a brick wall, contact the labor inspection office before giving up hope.

On timing: there’s no legal deadline set for employers to provide a duplicate. If your employer is organized and responsive, you might get what you need in a matter of days. Sometimes, though, it drags on, especially for older documents tucked away in deep archives. If your polite requests meet deaf ears, don’t hesitate to follow up—or escalate, if needed.

When Employers Aren’t an Option: Alternative Ways to Prove Your Income

If the company has gone into liquidation, track down the judicial administrator—they’re likely to have the archives. Sometimes documents are given to an archiving service, so chase up there if you need to.

But your options don’t end there! Retirement funds store plenty of data about your job and salary, notably in a summary document called a career statement. You can request this from the CNAV (or your specific pension fund) by mail or email, including your full details—name, address, birth date and place, plus social security number. Note: high vigilance recommended, as errors in these statements are not uncommon. Double-check records with your actual bank statements before taking their word for it.

Every year, your employer files a DSN with the URSSAF, reporting your pay, periods of work, and contributions. So, the URSSAF is another go-to if your payslip has seen better days. Just write to them, again including all your details, the company’s name, and the exact timeframe in question.

Banks, for their part, keep records of every transaction on your account for an indefinite time—wages included! You can pull up a summary based on this data. While a bank statement won’t substitute for an official payslip, it’s solid proof of what’s landed in your account and when. In most cases, you’ll find your last six months’ statements on your online account. For older info, reach out directly to your banking adviser.

Payslip Storage: Paper, Digital, and Pro Tips for the Future

To prevent future treasure hunts, store your paper payslips by date in a sturdy folder or—if disaster dreams keep you up at night—in a fireproof safe. The digital age is your friend here: lots of firms now offer online access to your payslips, often securely downloadable at will. Didn’t get that option? Try the URSSAF or your pension provider’s website for potential workarounds; what’s available varies from company to company.

Bear in mind: a career statement shows where, when, and how long you’ve worked, right down to the pension contributions, but it’s not as detailed salary-wise as a payslip. If you need to prove the exact amount earned each month, only a payslip will do. For proof you were gainfully employed, though, a career statement gives you solid ground.

It’s advisable to keep your payslips for at least five years, as this is the magic number for resolving pay-related admin matters. Many prefer to hold onto them for much longer—sometimes a lifetime—to prepare for retirement or to prove experience. Today, digital archiving makes this easier than ever. In short, holding onto your payslips is always a wise move to sidestep headaches down the line.

Final tip: Don’t leave your payslips’ fate to sheer luck. Digitize, back up twice, and file away methodically. You’ll thank yourself one day—and maybe even impress HR in the process.