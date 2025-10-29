How many showers do you really need after 60? The answer is shocking

If you grew up believing a daily shower is as essential as your morning coffee (double espresso, anyone?), prepare for a twist: not only is this habit not always necessary as we age, but dermatologists actually warn it might backfire on your skin!

Daily Showers: Social Norm or Skin Enemy?

In France, daily washing is the cultural norm—a badge of hygiene respectability. Still, the experts say that for older adults, this standard is less a golden rule and more a recipe for skin trouble. According to dermatologists, washing every day isn’t necessary and might even be “harmful to the skin,” with the risks including dryness, irritation, skin allergies, and eczema.

But why does our skin rebel against overzealous soaping as the years tick by? Dr. Sylvie Meaume, dermatologist and Head of the Geriatric Wound and Healing department (AP-HP Rothschild), offers a closer look: “As we get older, it’s best to space out showers. Over time, the skin dries out and can no longer produce as much sebum as before. Seniors have thinner and drier skin, which is tighter and itches more than in younger people.”

This means that each time you lather up with soap, you strip away a portion of your skin’s protective hydrolipidic film—a film that, with age, struggles to regenerate. Not only that, but you also sweep away the good bacteria and microorganisms that help defend your skin. Suddenly, showering starts to look less like a ritual spa day and more like an unintentional attack on your own skin’s ecosystem!

Finding the Right Balance: Hygiene Without Harm

Of course, before you lock away your shampoo for good, there’s a flip side: beware of neglecting personal hygiene altogether. The goal, Dr. Meaume explains, is to maintain regular hygiene—not by embracing or abandoning daily showers, but by striking a smart, gentle balance.

Good hygiene doesn’t depend solely on showers or baths, but also on changing clothes and underwear regularly. As we age, our skin needs a little extra TLC—and a lot less soap.

The Golden Rule: How Often Should You Shower After 65?

Brace yourself: the ideal after age 65 or 70 is, if possible, to rinse your body daily—but use soap only about once every three days. No need for aggressive scrubbing! This boils down to roughly two soapy showers per week.

Can’t manage a full body rinse every day? No stress—experts recommend focusing daily washing on certain zones:

Armpits

Between the toes

Intimate areas

It’s all about quality, not quantity when it comes to showers after 60.

Shower Smarter: Practical Dermatologist Tips

Want to shower like a dermatologist’s favorite student? Here’s a checklist that won’t leave your skin feeling like sandpaper:

Avoid very hot water—choose lukewarm instead.

Keep showers short; researchers from Harvard Medical School say 3 to 4 minutes is plenty.

Say no to products with harsh surfactants (check that label for sulfates, polyethylenes, acids, sodium… and opt for alternatives).

Choose shower oils, dermatological cleansing bars, or fatty soaps instead of regular soap.

After the shower, pat your skin dry with a towel instead of rubbing.

And don’t forget: every piece of advice should be adjusted to take into account your season, weather, skin type, activities, health, and personal independence.

In summary? For those over 60, more showers don’t equal healthier skin. Instead, it’s about strategic bathing, gentle products, and attentive care so your skin can do its job. Save yourself the daily scrub, embrace moderation, and your skin will thank you—with fewer itches and dry patches, and a lot less drama.

Remember: less can truly be more—especially when it comes to showers after 60!