Mexican fintech announces the acquisition of Algebraix to expand its reach in Latin America

Just three years after its founding, Mattilda, the Mexican fintech that simplifies administration and financial management in educational institutions, announces the acquisition of Algebraix, online school administration and control software. With this operation, both companies bring to life the first school and financial management ecosystem in Latin America, integrating academic administration with communication between schools, students and families on a single platform.

The acquisition will allow Mattilda to integrate school needs into a single ecosystem, combining the financing capacity with the service provided by Algebraix. Thus, the main objective is for schools to enhance the educational experience of all users and obtain a comprehensive solution for administration.

“If before we said that our great objective was to transform the relationship of schools with money, today we know that true change requires going further: integrating every aspect of educational management under the same technological ecosystem,” said Jesús Lanza, co-founder and CEO of Mattilda.

Key ecosystem functions

Among the functions that Mattilda adds to the ecosystem are:

Academic: administration of groups and schedules, attendance, grades, special evaluations, student records and document generation.

Administrative: agreements, discounts and inventory monitoring.

Communication with students and parents: school notices, calendar of events, call to parents, strategic surveys, teacher evaluation and class schedules.

Added value: Checker, statistics and the option of consultations in English (bilingual), departures and transportation, security.

Marketing: CRM integrated into the platform.

Regional expansion and future projection

Likewise, in 2025, Mattilda raised $60 million to promote the development of the educational sector and carry out strategic purchases such as Algebraix and the creation of efficient products for future use.

The alliance will allow the company to increase its reach from 650 to more than 1,000 schools and from 250,000 to more than 450,000 users. In addition, it constitutes a new stage for the technological ecosystem in Latin America, thus strengthening itself as a leader in the intersection between fintech and edtech in the area.

“The goal for Mattilda in 2026 is to double its reach in the number of schools and students; the acquisition of Algebraix helps with that projection,” explains Jesús Lanza.