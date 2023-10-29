Learn where Zuckerberg, Gates, Hoffman and other successful entrepreneurs are inspired

What is your favorite place to think of great ideas? That’s the question LinkedIn founder Reid Hoffman asks each of his guests on his podcast. Masters of Scalefrom Mark Zuckerberg to Bill Gates.

In a episode of Masters of Scale Earlier this year, Hoffman revealed several of the answers he has collected over the years. In this time he has discovered that Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg thinks best on the treadmill, for example, while Netflix CEO Reed Hastings thinks best while sitting in his living room.

Then there is the CEO of Spanx, Sara Blakely, who assured that Get up an hour early every morning so you can drive aimlessly for Atlanta, all because he thinks better about the car.

This is what Zuckerberg, Gates and 12 other successful entrepreneurs they said when asked about their favorite places to get great ideas.