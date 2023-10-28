The entrepreneurial tomato

I’m going to start my tomato. Well, a small tomato bush that I got. It doesn’t sound very innovative (yet) but it covers a need in food, which gives me business opportunities.

In other words, I’m going to focus on planting my little tomato plant. I have asked Help the experts and I have already learned how to do it. I know that my tomato plant will give me many more tomatoes than I can consume, so I will have to prepare the harvesting, storage, transportation, and who knows, maybe process the rest of the production and sell it packaged, fried, or chopped… But today I only have one stem and four leaves.

That’s why I’m only going to focus on what I have: plant it, water it, fertilize it, take care of it…and see how little by little my entrepreneurship idea germinates.

And since this is not going to happen overnight, I have time to learn how all the things that I do not have or need today work.

When they talk to me about entrepreneurship, they always mention the search for great, innovative, creative ideas… and it is true that they still exist, but they are quite scarce. Try to invent the square tomato? It already exists. The black tomato? It already exists. The dehydrated tomato? It already exists. Trying to innovate from scratch requires a huge amount of economic and human resources. And today, I don’t have them.

That’s why I’m going to focus on what I have: A tomato. And tomorrow, two. And probably many more in the future. And when that happens, I’ll be able to see if there’s demand for something cool, innovative, and creative. When I have tomatoes I will be able to think about seasoned tomatoes, spicy tomatoes, solid tomatoes, tomato spray… perhaps, but when I have tomatoes, about places to sell my tomatoes and customers who will buy my tomatoes. Then it will be time to create, innovate and surprise.

When I have tomatoes. And if you don’t have a tomato, reread the text changing the word “tomato” for your idea or your business.