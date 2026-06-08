Leadsales arrives in Silicon Valley with AI agents for WhatsApp

Leadsales, the Mexican CRM for WhatsApp with more than 3,000 clients in 20 countries, is in a new chapter. Its founder Roberto Peñacastro is in San Francisco presenting the startup’s most recent launch to Silicon Valley investors: a system of artificial intelligence agents that serve and sell via WhatsApp autonomously, 24 hours a day, without human intervention.

AI agents that sell while you sleep

The new Leadsales product solves one of the most frequent problems of SMEs, advertising campaigns generate messages at any time, but sales teams are not always available to respond. With its system of AI agents, the platform trains models based on the conversations that the business already has within WhatsApp and deploys them to attend, negotiate and close sales autonomously at seven in the morning, at ten at night or at one in the morning.

What’s generating interest in Silicon Valley is not just the technology, but the approach. The investors with whom Leadsales has had meetings in San Francisco acknowledge that they are not seeing similar proposals among startups in the region, which positions them in a competitive space little traveled in the American ecosystem.

Meta partner, not competitor

As an official partner of Meta, Leadsales has direct communication with the company’s management team and co-designs where the platform grows based on what Meta cannot serve due to its own size. A concrete example is scheduling a message to be sent at a future date. WhatsApp does not have it. Leadsales does, and those types of features are why their clients continue to rely on them.

With the launch of Meta’s own AI agents, Leadsales’ strategy becomes sharper. Meta’s free agent serves as a gateway for SMBs to adopt artificial intelligence. Leadsales is the next step: advanced customization, own rules, connection with other business systems and real autonomy that the Meta product does not offer by default.

Beyond WhatsApp

Reliance on a single channel is a risk that Leadsales is actively mitigating. The startup builds integrations with TikTok, Telegram and SMS, betting that growth will not only happen through the Meta ecosystem but through all the channels where SMEs have conversations with their customers.

With operations throughout Latin America, Leadsales arrives in Silicon Valley with traction, new product and opportunities to explore.