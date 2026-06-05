Banco Plata reinforces its funding with US$300M from Oaktree, Macquarie and other institutions

Banco Plata, a fintech founded by Neri Tollardo, secured US$300 million in financing from Oaktree, Macquarie Group, Fasanara Capital and Banco Covalto, as part of a private credit facility of up to US$500 million structured by Nomura by the end of 2025.

The transaction reinforces the company’s strategy of diversifying its fund base amid the expansion of its banking operations in Mexico, incorporating institutional debt into its structure along with capital and deposits.

The closing comes after two recent milestones: the start of operations as a bank in March 2026 and the raising of a Series C for US$405 million that valued its parent company at US$5 billion.

Banco Plata: scale and diversification of funding

The company seeks to consolidate a financial structure less dependent on short-term capital, relying on global institutional investors.

“These are some of the most sophisticated lenders in the world, and their support reflects the financing structure we are building,” said Marcos Kantt, CFO of Plata.

In parallel, the fintech continues to show operational traction: its loan portfolio grew 10% in the first quarter and it captured nearly US$213 million in deposits during its first month as a bank.

The next step: scaling with institutional funding

With this move, Plata aims to accelerate its growth in one of the markets with the lowest banking penetration globally, where it competes with traditional banks and other neobanks.

The combination of capital, deposits and institutional debt positions the company in a new stage, focused on scaling its offering and consolidating its presence in the Mexican financial system.