Volcano Innovation Summit aims to scale global connections in its Guatemala 2026 edition

Volcano Innovation Summit, the innovation and connection platform founded in 2018 by Janma Bardi, will celebrate its seventh edition from September 5 to 7, 2026 in Antigua Guatemala. Under the “Echoes of Expansion” concept, the event will bring together 2,200 global and regional leaders from 35 countries in a curated networking experience, high-impact content and collaboration between entrepreneurs, investors, corporations, scientists and creatives from across the region.

What started as an annual summit became a regional ecosystem with more than 10,000 members from more than 45 countries, including startups, investment funds, family offices and universities. Throughout its editions, Volcano has facilitated more than 100,000 strategic connections and contributed to generating an estimated impact of between US$1,500 and US$1,750 million in economic, educational and social value.

Volcano Summit: Speakers that reflect the scale of the event

The seventh edition confirms a panel of top-level speakers. Among the most notable is Nikita Fahrenholz, co-founder of Delivery Hero, today a global platform with almost US$56 million in gross market value. Also joining is Dileep Thazhmon, founder and CEO of Jeeves, the financial infrastructure unicorn valued at $2.1 billion that recently closed a $180 million round.

The event will also feature Cristóbal Perdomo, General Partner of Wollef and co-investor of unicorns such as Nubank, Kavak and Konfío; Katya Echazarreta, former engineer at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory and the first woman born in Mexico to travel to space; and Alejandro Zárate, Chief Data & AI Officer of Banco Santander México, among other industry, technology and social impact leaders.

50 startups at Demo Day and a commitment to social impact

Volcano Startup Avenue will select 50 Latin American startups for an intensive mentoring experience, fundraising preparation and strategic connections, culminating in the Demo Day before international investors and global corporations. The program includes a Founders Club, an Acceleration Program and an official startup competition.

In parallel, Volcano4Good will promote social impact initiatives such as the alliance between FUNDEGUA and Nutrilisto to combat chronic childhood malnutrition in Guatemala, integrating artificial intelligence and digital health through almaRED, a smart assistant on WhatsApp that connects health workers and families with child nutrition protocols.

More information at volcanosummit.com