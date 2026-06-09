Prex consolidates its Latin American expansion and obtains a license to operate as a credit company in Peru

Prex, the Uruguayan fintech founded by Alfredo Bruce, with regional presence in Argentina, Peru and Chile, adds a new milestone in its Latin American expansion: the Superintendence of Banking, Insurance and AFP authorized the operation of Prex Perú Empresa de Créditos SA through SBS Resolution No. 1561-2026, they will be enabled to operate as a 100% digital financial platform under their own regulatory supervision.

The company had been operating in Peru through Prex SAC, registered as a lending company and supported by a Banking as a Service (BaaS) scheme provided by a supervised electronic money issuing company. With this new authorization, Prex advances towards its own model that integrates credit, payments and digital wallet in a single regulated entity, approaching the scheme of a complete digital banking.

A digital wallet with built-in credit

The platform will operate with an electronic money account as the axis of customer relations, from which payments, transfers, recharges, remittances, card operations, currency exchange and interoperable transfers with ecosystems such as Yape and Plin can be made. In addition, it will offer low-amount digital credits under the commercial name “Prextamo”, whose disbursement and payment will be made within the same Prex account, integrating transactional use with access to financing.

As a prudential measure, the SBS ordered that Prex Perú maintain a minimum share capital equivalent to the sum of the capital required for a credit company and an electronic money issuing company, ensuring proportional supervision focused on user protection and risk management.

An expansion that is consolidated with institutional support

Prex reaches this milestone backed by the strategic investment of Grupo Itaú in its holding company, one of the largest financial groups in Latin America. Its presence in three markets in the region and obtaining its own regulatory licenses in each of them reflects an orderly expansion strategy, which prioritizes regulatory compliance as a basis for scaling.

The authorization in Peru also represents a relevant advance for the country’s financial innovation, by enabling a model close to that of digital banking under a prudential framework applicable to credit companies, opening the door to more accessible financial solutions for millions of Peruvians who today operate mainly with cash.