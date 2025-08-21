KUNZAPP lifts US $ 2 million to revolutionize the management of licenses and technological contracts in the region

The Mexican-Chilena Startup Kunzapp has just closed a US $ 2 million Seed round, led by the Wollef fund-known for being behind Cloudank-and backed by the US fund The Hustle Fund. In addition, Wayra (CVC Telefónica), Fen Ventures, Tantauco and Byx Ventures (CVC Bags and Argentine markets) participated. With this capital, Kunzapp aims to accelerate its expansion in Mexico and Colombia, two key markets for digital transformation in the region.

The first software management and procurement platform in Latin America

Many companies pay for dozens of programs without knowing who uses them, maintaining 65% inactive accounts that generate unnecessary costs and safety risks. Kunzapp solves this by automatically detecting and scanning all active software, showing in a clear panel what applications there, who uses them, how often and how much they cost.

Thanks to this intelligence, companies can save an average of 23% of their software budget, maintain control of their systems and negotiate better prices and conditions with suppliers.

Invisible data that become strategic decisions

The platform analyzes the actual use of equipment by equipment and transforms so far invisible data into concrete information for decision making. This allows to renegotiate billionaire contracts with technological suppliers such as Salesforce, Oracle and Atlassian, with detailed evidence by area, tool and collaborator.

In less than three years, Kunzapp has generated savings exceeding US $ 3 million, expanding its presence to seven countries and working with important clients such as Kavak, Colektia and Symmetrik.

A market with enormous growth potential

The Saas ecosystem in Latin America grows rapidly and it is estimated that by 2030 there will be, on average, software for each collaborator. This growth entails challenges such as uncontrolled costs, operational fragmentation and safety risks, which Kunzapp faces with a comprehensive solution.

The founding team, with experience in companies such as Rappi, Airbnb and Mercado Libre, combines knowledge in Revenue, Technology and Product, positioning Kunzapp as an essential tool to govern the business technological ecosystem with efficiency and strategy.

Innovation and expansion with support from great actors

Kunzapp maintains strategic alliances with Microsoft, Google, Amazon and Endeavor. The new financing round will allow to develop intelligent functionalities based on artificial intelligence to improve contract management, maturities, subuse of applications and negotiations. It will also integrate procurement solutions with ERPs and automate workflows to optimize internal processes.