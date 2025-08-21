Alphago lifts US $ 2 million to revolutionize corporate marketing with AI and Big Data

The Alphago Startup has raised a pre-semilla investment of US $ 2 million, in a round led by the Black Mamba holding. The company arrives with an innovative proposal: transform corporate marketing through its own platform that combines Big Data, advanced artificial intelligence, specialized consulting and operational support. With this capital injection, Alphago starts its path with an ambitious vision and solid support.

Founders with experience, technology with purpose

Alphago was developed in collaboration with Marcelo Passos, a recognized advertising professional and former customer service president at the DM9 agency. The startup was conceived to serve as a key tool for marketing executives, business leaders and communication professionals who face the growing need to be more productive, strategic and personalized in their actions.

The platform works as a software as a service (SAAS), allowing to integrate and customize different technological resources according to the specific needs of each client.

A complete solution for a new business environment

Alphago’s proposal is structured on three major fronts: a marketing management platform based on artificial data and intelligence, a consulting service that accompanies from the diagnosis to training, and a creative production center on demand. This structure allows the startup to act as a complement to traditional agencies or assume the complete execution of campaigns, offering a comprehensive and flexible solution.

More than investment, a strategic bet

Although financial support comes from Black Mamba, the focus is in Alphago’s potential to generate tangible results in the business environment. Carlos Benítez, Holding inverter, stressed that what really caught the attention was the platform capacity to transform processes and provide large -scale efficiency. As explained, the investment is aligned with the vision of supporting technological solutions with systemic impact and clear added value.

First steps with solid base

Thanks to this investment round, Alphago will begin its integrated operation with other companies of the Black Mamba portfolio. This synergy will allow you to accelerate your growth, test your solutions in real environments from the beginning and quickly adapt to market demands.