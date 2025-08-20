Chilean startup combines health and technology to decentralize access to medical care

For years, centralization in Chile has been a recurring theme, and the health system is no exception. According to data from the Superintendence of Health, almost 60% of the country’s specialist doctors are concentrated in the Metropolitan Region. Of the 34,944 professionals with some specialty, more than 20,000 work in Santiago, while regions such as Biobío and Valparaíso barely exceed 2,800. Worse, in eight regions of the country you can not have a specialist for every thousand inhabitants.

This inequality has historically forced thousands of patients to travel hundreds – even thousands – of kilometers to access a consultation, examination or treatment, generating not only economic costs, but also critical delays in medical care.

Technology at the service of health equity

The electronic medical recipe has begun to change this panorama. This digital tool is eliminating physical barriers between doctors and patients, allowing a person to access a prescription from any point in the country, regardless of where the professional is.

“It is no longer necessary for a doctor to be physically in the same city as the patient. Today, the electronic recipe allows access to health safely, directly impacting people who require constant medical prescription,” explains Pablo Jaña, CEO of Recemed.

A validated system, already national level

Recemed was the first platform to broadcast an electronic recipe in Chile and, today, allows a doctor in Santiago to serve a patient in Iquique, Punta Arenas or any city in the country without the need for transfers. Everything is done digitally, on a safe and traceable platform.

“The electronic medical recipe works completely digital, the doctor prescribes through our platform, with a unique authentication code that identifies it as a validated professional. This ensures that there are no falsifications or impersonations of identity. Once emitted, the recipe is available for the patient, who can use it in any pharmacy,” says Jaña.

More than efficiency: security and control

In addition to improving access, this technology allows progress in the safety of the health system. By eliminating paper, the risk of falsifications is reduced and control over regulated sales medications is strengthened. It also decreases drug microtrafficking, a growing concern in the country.

Telemedicine, together with the electronic recipe, is projected as a comprehensive solution to deal with the lack of regions and to respond to the needs of patients who require frequent medical care. Beyond technology, what is at stake is the right of all people to access timely and quality health, regardless of the place where they live.