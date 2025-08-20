Incode acquires authenticid and reinforces his leadership in digital identity

The Mexican Fintech Incode, specialized in identity verification through artificial intelligence, announced the acquisition of Authenticid, a company with extensive experience in regulated environments and high volume operations.

This operation consolidates Incod as a key actor in the competitive global digital identity market, at a time where the sector is projected to exceed 116 billion dollars in 2027, promoted by the rise of electronic commerce, digital banking and online public services.

Fighting fraud with artificial intelligence

Beyond a commercial expansion, the acquisition responds to an urgent challenge: fraud enhanced by artificial intelligence. With the increase in technologies such as Deepfakes, synthetic voices and autonomous agents, threats to digital identity are more sophisticated than ever. In Mexico alone, cyber fraud caused losses greater than 20 billion pesos in 2024.

Ricardo Amper, founder and CEO of incode, highlighted the relevance of integration:

“We are reinforcing the first line of defense against these threats, so that each company can trust each interaction.”

Advanced technology and regulatory experience

The union of both companies creates a robust offer. INCODE provides its automatic learning technology and real -time fraud detection, while Authenticid adds its experience in implementation of solutions in banks and telecommunications companies in North America and Latin America. Together, they have prosecuted more than 4 billion identity verifications only in 2024.

The acquisition strengthens Incod in front of global competitors and allows to climb their services to customers in sectors such as Fintech, Transport, Electronic Commerce and Retail, including both traditional and neoboncos banks in the region.

Regulatory challenges

The international expansion of incode and authenticid forces to comply with strict regulations in data protection, cybersecurity and privacy, particularly in regions with demanding legal frameworks. In this context, digital identity becomes not only a technological issue, but also legal and ethical.