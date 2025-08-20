Digitt lifts US $ 10 million in its series A and consolidates its growth in Latam

The Mexican Fintech Digitt, focused on improving the financial welfare of consumers, announced the closure of its series A series for US $ 10 million, at a complex time for startups in Latin America, where the Seed A Series A stage graduation rates are in historical minimums.

The announcement was made by David García, CEO and co -founder of Digitt, who highlighted the relevance of this milestone: “At a time when Seed to Series A in Latam rates are in historical minimums, I do not assume this milestone.”

Who were investors?

The round was led by Yolo Investments, and included the participation of Ignia Partners and Capria Ventures as new investors. They are added recognized figures of the technology and financial industry, such as Renaud Laplanche, Manolo Sánchez, Dillon Krasnigor, John Buttrick and Nino Fanlo, who also officially joins the directory of the Fintech.

Digitt also continues supported by funds that bet in its early stages: ClockTower Ventures, Gilgamesh Ventures, Yes VC, New Stack Ventures, FJ Labs and PolyMath Ventures.

“This round was only possible thanks to the relentless execution of the team most driven by the mission that exists: each of us obsessed with the financial well -being of our clients,” said Garcia.

Next stage: accelerated growth

With this capital, Digitt plans to accelerate its expansion and strengthen its user -centered financial services platform. The company seeks to consolidate as a key actor in the transformation of personal finances in the region.

«Very excited about the next growth stage. As I said before, we are barely starting, ”concluded the CEO.