Fintoc obtains authorization as a regulated financial entity in Mexico

The Mexican Fintech Fintoc, specialized in real -time payment solutions, announced that it has received the authorization from the National Banking and Securities Commission (CNBV) to operate as an institution of electronic payment funds (IFPE) in Mexico, officially consolidating itself as a financial entity regulated in the country.

A competitive and highly regulated market

The authorization arrives in a high selectivity context by the Mexican regulator. So far from 2025, only two new Ifpes have been approved, of a total of 87 institutions currently regulated under Fintech law in Mexico. This license allows Fintoc to operate within the national financial system under the supervision of the CNBV and the Bank of Mexico, offering greater security and confidence to its users.

Mexico, a key market for expansion

Fintoc, founded in 2020, has identified Mexico as its main strategic growth engine by 2026, and this authorization reinforces its plans to consolidate its presence in the country and expand in the Latin American region.

“This achievement marks our evolution towards a solid financial entity in Mexico, paving the way for the future of digital payments in Latin America,” said Lukas Zorich, CTO and Finoc co -founder.