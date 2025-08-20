Borderless.xyz accelerates its expansion in Latin America: the future of Cross-Border payments is already here

In the next 12 to 24 months, Borderless.xyz, the Global Infrastructure Company for payments that facilitates transactions through Stablcoins and active assets, has a clear route map to expand its operations in Latin America.

Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, Argentina, Peru and Chile are the priority markets, chosen for their growing need for robust infrastructure for cross -border payments, evolving regulatory frameworks and Fintech ecosystems with high potential.

In addition, the company is exploring opportunities in Central America, focusing on more specialized cases.

Success cases

Currently, Borderless.xyz collaborates with a growing number of financial institutions that are expanding their presence towards new markets, taking advantage of its infrastructure as a key tool for internationalization.

Their network is actively used by importers and exporters throughout Latin America that maintain commercial relations with Europe, Asia and Africa, allowing them to make payments in Stablecoins and convert them efficiently to local currencies. This solution significantly reduces the costs and transaction times, compared to traditional financial systems.

In addition, companies that manage remittances and payroll payments from the United States and Europe to countries such as Mexico, Colombia, Peru and Argentina trust Borderless.xyz to operate safely, quickly and regulatedly.

These cases of use consolidate Borderless.xyz as a key actor in the region, with a robust, flexible and reliable infrastructure, capable of supporting complex operations with high standards of compliance and multimoned liquidity.

The Swift of the stablecoins? Something better

Borderless does not seek to replicate Swift. Its objective is to overcome it. Its strategy is to use a single API that connects the main suppliers of Stablecoins, entry ramps and local banks, allowing to move money in real time, without friction and with total transparency – something that the traditional financial system still fails to offer.

In other words, truly global payments, agile and without borders.

Financial inclusion

Frictionless money movement has become a fundamental engine for global growth, especially regions with high demand for financial inclusion such as Latin America. Borderless understands that access to digital dollars and the ability to send and receive local currencies efficiently are essential to boost this inclusion.

Instead that each company must integrate multiple APIs or build its own payments network, Borderless offers a unified infrastructure that connects its customers with the main financial institutions of each market through a single platform

«This guarantees direct access to reliable suppliers with minimal or null costs, facilitating expansion to new markets. The company is responsible for selecting, integrating and negotiating with suppliers, allowing its clients to focus on growing while Borderless manages the complexity of the global money movement, ”says the spokesman.

Complying with local standards

Each supplier within the Borderless network goes through a rigorous process of Due Diligence, ensuring strict compliance with licenses, compliance programs, money laundering prevention and fraud mitigation.

The platform collects and manages the KYC data (know its client) and KYB (know your business) for each transaction, facilitating the exchange of information between suppliers to comply with international regulations, such as Travel Rule.

“Although Borderless does not act as a direct supplier, it maintains a constant transactions monitoring program to protect the network and detect any suspicious activity, thus guaranteeing security and confidence in each operation,” concludes the spokesman.