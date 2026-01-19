Kimen arrives for the third consecutive year at the IFE Conference 2026

Kimen, the Chilean EdTech specialized in serious games for the development and measurement of socio-emotional skills critical for employability, will participate as a sponsor in the IFE Conference 2026 to be held in Mexico. The company closes 2025 with outstanding metrics: 100% customer retention, more than 60,000 historical users and satisfaction rates of 90% in students and 94% in teachers.

Founded in 2019 after years of experience in business training, Kimen developed a simulator that allows university students to train key skills such as negotiation, decision making, conflict resolution and adaptability through interactions with virtual stakeholders in real work contexts from different industries.

“We achieved 100% customer retention. There are institutions with which we have already entered the sixth year of service, institutions that acquired our technology from us when it was in beta mode and continue to use it to this day,” declared Jaime Orellana, founder of Kime.

A simulator focused on people, not numbers

Unlike other educational simulators that focus on numerical calculations and technical skills, Kimen places the emphasis on human interactions. Students face situations where they must interact with managers, union leaders, users, suppliers and even municipal mayors, all within a simulated environment that faithfully replicates work reality.

“The veracity of what happens later in the workplace is very important. When people who already work work in the simulator, they tell us: ‘That’s what I see in real life. That’s what real life is like.’ That increases the potential a lot,” declared Paula Vergara, co-founder of Kimen.

The platform allows institutions to standardize results and measure each student’s progress in detail, recording work time, frequency of use and individual progress from initial contact to the end of the course.

Regional expansion and new products

During 2025, Kimen consolidated its presence in Chile, Colombia and Peru, its most relevant markets, and added Ecuador to its list of countries. The company also established important strategic alliances, highlighting its partnership with Seidor, an Ibero-American company based in Spain and with a broad presence in Latin America.

By 2026, the expansion plan includes three main axes: strengthening the markets of Chile, Peru and Colombia; establish itself strongly in Mexico and open operations in Panama, Costa Rica and Argentina; and introduce new products to the market, including the Academy for Teachers and innovative social-emotional skills measurement technology.

What to expect from Kimen at IFE Conference 2026

This will be the third consecutive year that Kimen participates in the IFE Conference, the largest event in Spanish-speaking educational innovation in Latin America, and the second year as a sponsor. The company seeks to improve its positioning, increase its brand visibility and capture new opportunities in emerging markets.

“We hope to generate strategic alliances with educational institutions to develop research projects in education, and with actors in the EdTech ecosystem to collaborate in technological and commercial terms,” the founders point out about their objectives for the event.

During the three days of the conference, Kimen will offer exclusive benefits for visitors to its stand: free training tickets for teachers who will be able to choose which skills they want to improve, and simulation to enhance employability for educational institutions that include 50 student licenses to use the simulator and develop skills.