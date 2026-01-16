ByBug launches financing campaign and reaches 41% of the goal with international support

ByBug, a Chilean biotechnology startup founded in 2022, announced the launch of its investment campaign through the Broota platform with the aim of raising US$348 million to accelerate the development and scaling of its sustainable biomanufacturing platform. To date, the campaign has already reached 41% of the target amount, reflecting high interest from local and international investors.

Founded by José Del Solar, Daniel Troncoso, Rocío Espinoza and Gerardo Bluske, ByBug develops pioneering technology that uses genetically edited insects as natural biofactories to produce biotechnological ingredients for animal health. The platform allows manufacturing in a more sustainable, scalable and lower cost way than traditional technologies.

With R&D operations in the Coquimbo Region, ByBug is an example of how it is possible to develop deep-tech biotechnology with global reach from regions, betting on local talent and frontier science outside the traditional innovation poles.

International venture capital support

The company has international investment through DraperU Ventures, a fund associated with Tim Draper, one of the global leaders in venture capital recognized for his early investments in companies such as SpaceX, Tesla, Skype and Coinbase. Additionally, in the current round raised through Broota, the North American fund Tulsa Local Ventures participates, carrying out a follow-on of its previous investment.

«That international investors are investing in ByBug again is a very powerful validation of our technology and the opportunity we are building. “We are laying the foundations for a new generation of sustainable biomanufacturing,” says the founding team.

This follow-on represents a clear sign of confidence in ByBug’s technological evolution, team and growth strategy. At the national level, the startup was selected by El Mercurio Innovación as one of the 100 most outstanding of the decade, a recognition that highlights its ability to combine advanced science, sustainability and industrial scalability.

Scientific leadership recognized by MIT

Daniel Troncoso, CTO of ByBug, was selected by MIT Technology Review as one of the Innovators Under 35 Latin America, a recognition that highlights his scientific leadership and his impact on the development of biotechnological technologies with global projection.

The investment round is currently open in Broota and allows investors to be part of a biotech startup with traction, proprietary technology and international validation. As part of the campaign, ByBug will hold a Pitch Day on Friday, January 16, where the team will present its technology, vision and upcoming growth milestones to investors and strategic allies.