Brazilian fintech prepares Series A to expand into corporate payments

Cashin, a Brazilian fintech specialized in sales incentive solutions, plans to close 2026 with US$57 million in transaction value. This milestone comes accompanied by three strategic moves: the company, which already operates in breakeven, hopes to record its first year with profits, preparing a Series A round and expanding its operation with its entry into the corporate payments market.

Founded by Nani Gordon and Luciana Ramos, Cashin was born with the proposal to digitize and simplify the management of incentive awards for large companies. With more than 280 clients, including Nestlé, Solar Coca-Cola, MARS Group, Suzano and Café Melitta, the platform allows companies to distribute values ​​in a structured way, with control, reporting and monitoring of the operation in real time.

The volume traded by Cashin has doubled year over year for the last three consecutive years. According to the company, a relevant part of the recent growth came from a use that emerged organically, as companies began to use the platform for other transactions beyond incentives.

“The last year was very focused on launching new products and now we are directing efforts towards integrations with WhatsApp,” said Nani Gordon, co-founder of Cashin.

Cashin: WhatsApp and new corporate payments vertical

The company relies on the messaging application as the main relationship interface, concentrating all the communication of the incentive campaigns there, from notifications to follow-up. More recently, Cashin began allowing rewards to be redeemed directly via WhatsApp, without the user having to access additional websites or applications. The strategy seeks to reduce friction and concentrate the experience on channels of daily use.

Organic customer demand led to the launch of Cashin Pay, a solution that marks the company’s entry into the corporate payments segment. The platform is designed for companies that need to make large-scale payments in a short time, such as franchisees, distributors, affiliates, influencers, partners and outsourced suppliers. The operation allows uploading beneficiary data, processing massive payments and monitoring in real time, with accreditations via Pix or as a card balance, using its own banking core and connection to Banking as a Service partners.

Series A and growth plans

To accompany this new stage, the company is holding talks with investors for a Series A round in 2025, with estimated tickets between US$3.8 and US$4.75 million. The capital will be allocated to market expansion and the development of new platforms complementary to its current core.

In 2022, Cashin received an investment of US$ 1.33 million led by the manager Bertha Capital, with the participation of the French multinational Thales, the Investment Fund in Participations of the Federation of Industries of the Industrial Pole of Manaus (FIP FIEAM) and the venture builder WE Impact, focused on women leaders of startups.

At the product level, the company seeks to go beyond payment and engagement, incorporating greater intelligence to the incentive market that still lacks clear return on investment (ROI) metrics, campaign rankings and direct connection with the performance of sellers and partners. Artificial intelligence is already part of the internal operation, and the challenge now is to translate that use into integrated functionalities that generate direct value for customers and users.