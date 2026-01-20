Brazilian startup Magie raises US$5 million using WhatsApp

Magie, a Brazilian fintech founded by Luiz Ramalho and João Camargo, which operates financial services through WhatsApp, completed a new capital injection of US$5 million led by Lux Capital. The capital will drive the evolution of its B2B approach, prioritizing the commercialization of conversational financial tools aimed at the business sector.

The financing represents a tactical shift for the company, which is now moving its conversational financial services capabilities toward corporate clients. Lux Capital, a North American investment house that previously supported Magie during 2024, is once again leading this new phase of growth.

From the individual user to the corporate architecture

Created in 2024, Magie built an AI-powered smart assistant that executes Pix operations using voice, text or photo commands, all within WhatsApp. The system also makes it easy to review, schedule and settle accounts, along with setting alerts for personal finance management.

In the last year, the organization expanded its capabilities by launching accounts for legal entities and a standalone app designed to reinforce its core offering. Today the platform registers more than 400,000 active users and has mobilized volumes exceeding US$340 million.

White label strategy and corporate commitment

This new fundraising confirms precisely the shift towards the business segment. The technology company aspires to become a facilitator of financial infrastructure for businesses that want to manage transactions and banking products via WhatsApp. Its core offering includes white label alternatives, allowing firms to incorporate Magie’s technology under their corporate identity, avoiding building complete financial platforms internally.

The goal is to serve organizations in industries such as banking, retail and communications. According to the CEO, the startup currently collaborates with a select group of companies, strategically chosen to perfect the product. The deployment will be progressive, incorporating new partners in a controlled manner during 2026.

Regional ambitions and continuous experimentation

Magie also plans to explore growth possibilities in additional Latin American territories, where WhatsApp functions extensively as a means of commercial communication. Although it increases resources in development, human talent and B2B architecture, the service aimed at end consumers remains operational as a laboratory for innovation and technical refinement.

The startup represents Lux Capital’s only participation in the Latin American region. With this new round, Magie accumulates more than US$ 10 million raised since its inception. Along with Lux Capital, the company also receives support from Canary as a strategic investor.