ALAS opens registration for 2026 delegates and announces new regional governance structure

Latin American Startup Alliance (ALAS), the leading international alliance for economic cooperation in Latin America, announced the opening of registrations for Delegated Members 2026, which will be available from January 20 to February 20, 2026. The announcement is made together with the consolidation of a new regional governance structure, strengthening the representation of ALAS in strategic regions of Latin America and allied ecosystems.

ALAS brings together startups, entrepreneurs, investors, accelerators, innovation hubs, governance experts, universities and other actors in the Latin American innovation ecosystem. Its mission is to foster an environment of diversity, inclusion and sustainability, ensuring access to capital, talent development and ethical governance so startups can grow and have global impact.

The 2026 presidency will be led by Junior Rodrigues as president, Etienne Gillard as vice president and Pablo Brenner as president of the council. The representative directors by region include Nora Martín Galindo (North America), Jose Kont (Central America & Caribbean), Alejandra Caballero (South America & Andes), Georgina Losada (Southern Cone & Mercosur), while the representative of Brazil is to be defined.

ALAS: Six strategic projects and Web Summit Río

On January 11, ALAS held its official Kick Off event in Punta del Este, Uruguay, where it presented six strategic projects that will guide regional integration, data generation and cooperation during the next 30 years of innovation and entrepreneurship in Latin America.

“This alliance will be essential to break down barriers, promote cross-border collaboration and attract international investment. Working together, we can take advantage of the immense talent and creativity of Latin America to promote sustainable development,” highlighted Etienne Gillard, vice president of ALAS.

During the event, the Official Delegation of ALAS to the Web Summit Rio de Janeiro was announced, which will take place from June 4 to 13, bringing together startups, leaders, companies and organizations from Latin America and international ecosystems. This initiative represents the main agenda of the first quarter of ALAS and has already established itself as the largest Latin delegation at an innovation event in Brazil.

Network of allied countries and fundamental values

ALAS operates with a network of allied countries that includes Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, the United States, Peru, Paraguay, Chile, Uruguay, Colombia, Venezuela, Mexico, Puerto Rico, Haiti and the Dominican Republic. Each country brings its unique strengths, cultures and innovations to build a shared vision of sustainable development, talent empowerment and international cooperation.

The alliance is based on seven fundamental values: regional collaboration, diversity and inclusion, sustainability and impact, strengthening the ecosystem, open innovation, promoting investments and transparent governance. These principles guide all ALAS initiatives to position Latin America as a global hub of innovation and technology.

The Annual ALAS Summit will be held from November 3 to 7 in Santa Cruz de la Sierra, Bolivia, and will be the space for the presentation and consolidation of the first concrete results of the regional integration projects developed during the year. Registration for Delegate Members 2026 is available at: https://forms.gle/XKUbWhYwKXWNLEKz9