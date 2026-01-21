Chilean startup closes US$35 million round led by Riverwood Capital to accelerate maintenance with AI

Fracttal, a Chilean startup, leader in maintenance solutions powered by artificial intelligence, closed a US$35 million financing round led by Riverwood Capital. This investment reinforces Fracttal’s position as a global reference in maintenance and will allow the company to reach more markets and customers who can benefit from managing all their physical assets, maintenance tasks and operations from a single platform.

Currently, the company founded by Christian Struve and Edwin Pérez, has more than 20 million registered assets and is present in more than 60 countries. Among its clients are companies in the industrial and facility maintenance sectors such as Iberostar, Acciona, Veolia, Coca-Cola and FedEx, consolidating itself as a solution with more than 1,500 clients globally.

“Fracttal was born from the conviction that maintenance must go from being reactive to proactive and become a driver of important improvements in operational efficiency. It must be a source of intelligence and security, not a burden. The company is at the forefront with a platform based on predictive and agentic capabilities that transform maintenance into a competitive advantage,” comments Christian Struve, CEO and co-founder of Fracttal.

Fracttal: Expansion in Europe and Latin America with a focus on AI

The company will allocate the investment to accelerate its growth in Europe and Latin America, including key markets such as Mexico, Brazil, Spain and France. All of them are strategic markets in which Fracttal already has a clear product-market fit, reference clients and strong demand from medium and large companies that seek more intelligent and predictive maintenance.

A significant portion of the investment will be allocated to product development, with a strong focus on advanced AI capabilities and agentic systems, IoT technologies and other advanced functionalities. Fracttal will also invest in expanding its engineering, data science, product, sales, marketing and customer success teams, while strengthening its internal structure to scale sustainably.

“Today, artificial intelligence and the proliferation of industrial sensors are opening up possibilities that were unthinkable just a decade ago. Now we can understand the state of an asset before it fails, learn from each operation and train maintenance teams to make faster and more accurate decisions. That is the future we build every day at Fracttal,” stressed Struve.

Backing from Riverwood Capital and current investors

The round was led by Riverwood Capital, a global fund with extensive experience in scaling B2B technology companies in international markets, reinforcing Fracttal’s ambition to consolidate itself as a leading player in intelligent maintenance at a global level, providing not only capital, but also strategic knowledge and support in expansion and organizational maturation processes.

As part of this new stage, Federico Storani, executive director of Riverwood Capital, will join the company’s board of directors, strengthening governance and strategic support for its international growth, with a focus on Latin America and Europe, where the startup already shows relevant traction.

The round also saw participation from all of Fracttal’s current investors, including Seaya Ventures, Kayyak, GoHub and Amador, reflecting high conviction in the evolution of the business and the founding team’s ability to execute its long-term vision.