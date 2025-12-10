Ingenia: The IT company that seeks to become the technological partner of companies in Latin America

Ingenia, a company founded by Gustavo Brey, Rubén Ghio and Santiago Blanco, bases its proposal on differentiating itself from the traditional consulting model. His expectation is to become the Trusted Technology Advisor for ScaleUps and large corporations, supporting strategic technological decisions and executing solutions that become reality.

“Our purpose is to generate trust. Ingenia does not want to sell people, we want to provide planning, to be the compass for clients regarding their businesses or strategies,” comments Gustavo Brey, co-founder of Ingenia.

Ingenuity: efficiency and innovation expectations

Its expansions in Argentina, Chile, Uruguay, Colombia, Mexico and Spain have driven the company to consolidate a model based on autonomy, seniority and a strong cultural and technological alignment.

In 2025, they developed more than 80 projects for 35 companies around the world, covering industries that strengthen their capacity for adaptation and comprehensive vision in the face of current technological challenges. In addition, they promoted growth with the launch of new artificial intelligence products and services, to more closely accompany their clients and generate great aligned value.

Their approach combines personalization, guided experimentation and concrete results. The proposal ranges from the definition of strategy and intelligent process automation, to the design of scalable architectures and the delivery of digital products.

“Unicorns have already been born that will operate with less than 10 people, fully leveraged on AI agents. Traditional companies are going to compete with that and must be prepared. That is why we want our clients to do more with less,” says Gustavo Brey.

Towards 2030: expansion and a vision of impact

In the short term, Ingenia is committed to venture building, thus investing in startups in the analog industry that seek to digitalize quickly. “We provide product vision, methodology and technology. The founder provides a deep understanding of the business,” says Brey.

At the growth level, the company has a clear goal, to achieve 1.7% growth, focused on its most powerful markets, Argentina and Chile. In parallel, they seek to strengthen Mexico with a country head and explore opportunities in Panama and Peru.

By 2028, the company plans to raise capital to open operations in the United States, with the aspiration that this market will represent 50% of its global turnover by 2030.

“We want to be the technological partner of entrepreneurs who are generating real impact. Engineering has the ability to improve humanity, and we want to contribute from there,” he concludes.