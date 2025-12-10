Peruvian startup creates self-sustainable electric charger and already plans headquarters in the United States

INTELLIGENIO, a Peruvian startup founded in 2022 and specialized in electromobility, developed the Genio One, the first self-sustainable charger for electric vehicles in the country. With support from the Ministry of Production and US$200,000 in public funds, the company will install public fast chargers this year and plans to expand internationally from the United States.

The charger was designed to solve the main infrastructure obstacles in condominiums: it reduces installation costs by integrating the electrical panel, it is adapted to the local Peruvian electrical grid and allows sharing the service between neighbors.

«The Genio One reduces the cost and installation time, because it already integrates the electrical panel. This avoids making an additional installation, especially when you live in buildings or condominiums,” declares Ricardo Cossi, founder and CEO of INTELLIGENIO.

Peruvian technology adapted to local reality

INTELLIGENIO was born in 2022 after an experience that revealed the deficiencies of the Peruvian market. The company was hired to install chargers from Puno to Tumbes, a deployment that highlighted the high costs and lack of infrastructure in the provinces.

«In the provinces there is nowhere to get energy. We saw how difficult it was to install chargers. That’s where the idea of ​​creating one that does not require neutrality, that is easy to install and that can be shared was born,” says Cossi.

Genio’s key differentiator is specialization: they developed chargers specifically adapted to the local Peruvian electrical grid, which optimizes installation and significantly reduces operating costs. In addition, the company not only offers the charger, but a complete platform with an application and comprehensive management system.

A charger that is shared and generates income

The comprehensive platform includes the physical charger, an application for users, management system and real-time monitoring. The Genio One’s value proposition goes beyond technical functionality. The smart system allows any owner to share their charger with other users and receive payments directly.

«The idea is that you can share your charger with other users. If someone has an electric motorcycle or a car and has nowhere to charge, they can use yours,” explains the CEO.

This feature makes the device a self-sustaining device, ideal for condominiums where several neighbors may need the service without investing in multiple expensive installations.

2026: gateway to Latin America

INTELLIGENIO has already installed the most powerful chargers in the country in mining and transnational companies, consolidating itself as a reference in the Peruvian industrial sector. The company evolved from just a hardware manufacturer to offering a complete charging solution.

In 2026, INTELLIGENIO will open offices in the United States, as part of its internationalization strategy. From there they will begin marketing in Colombia, Ecuador and Chile, expanding their solution to other Latin American markets.

The presence in the United States also responds to the interest of investors who have requested greater corporate transparency. Cossi recognizes that it can change perceptions in international markets.