Tech Week 2025: innovation, technology and global networking in one place

Tech Weeks have become one of the most important events for the innovation ecosystem in Latin America. These are weeks where startups, funds, corporations, institutions and governments meet to create strategic connections, accelerate opportunities and make visible the talent and organizational capacity of each country.

More than isolated events, they function as showcases of collaboration, shared learning spaces and investment engines that drive the technological evolution of the region.

Paraguay Tech Week (June 2025)



For Isaac Gutiérrez, CEO of Lan Accelerator, Tech Weeks are a key tool to show the real maturity of an ecosystem. Furthermore, consider that these events not only accelerate contacts and opportunities, but also allow you to understand first-hand how the local market thinks and operates. In a rapidly advancing global context, Tech Weeks function as spaces to attract investment and generate strategic connections.

“For me they are the gateway to a country. Startups, funds, corporations, builders, government and community come together in the same place to do what normally takes months. If you want to open a market, understand its culture, raise capital or explore business opportunities, you have to do it at Tech Week in that country,” says Isaac Gutiérrez.

Colombia Tech Week (August 2025)

María José Echeverri, CEO of Latam at Silicon Valley, together with her team, focused Tech Week Colombia on facing the critical challenge that 80% of venture capital is foreign, and on articulating an ecosystem previously fragmented by more than 200 isolated events.

The unification effort was a strategic success, with more than 50 countries present and managing to attract 420 investors, translating into real investment traction and global job creation. In addition to capital, the Colombian Tech Week prioritizes regulation, seeking to influence public policies and the creation of funds, and inclusion, achieving a predominantly female agenda. Looking ahead, the strategy focuses on artificial intelligence and building investment bridges with the Middle East (UAE).

“We managed to make the agenda mostly female to make this leadership visible, which we believe is very important,” declared Echeverri, co-founder of Tech Week Colombia.

Peru Tech Week (September 2025)

Alberto Arrieta, CEO of Zeta, Tech Weeks are fundamental spaces to accelerate digital transformation and generate real solutions for the region. Consider that these meetings bring together the key actors of the ecosystem to collaborate, co-create and face technological challenges together.

In an ecosystem where innovation advances rapidly, Alberto sees Tech Week as the place where ideas become concrete projects and where connections are built that drive the technological development of Latin America.

“Tech Weeks represent an essential meeting point to integrate innovation, technology and talent in the same space. They are days that allow us to look at the future from collaboration and not from competition, connecting startups, venture capital, networking and the public sector, in order to accelerate digital transformation,” comments Alberto Arrieta.

Mexico Tech Week (October 2025)

Under the leadership of Alex Santana, Investor Manager of Amazon Web Services (AWS), Tech Week Mexico was established as a decentralized movement aimed at humanizing the entrepreneurial ecosystem, inspired by American models but adapting them to the local reality.

Mexico established itself as the technological epicenter due to its market size and sophistication. The most recent edition demonstrated its reach with 21,000 attendees at more than 400 events, diversifying the conversation beyond Fintech to include topics such as nearshoring and B2B development.

The future strategy is not to seek greater volume, but more intentionality, ensuring that the event serves as a useful tool for founders to direct the ecosystem for growth.

“A week where the ecosystem could come together without direct brand interest, seeking to highlight the power of the community,” declared Santana, co-founder of Tech Week Mexico.

Chile Tech Week (November 2025)

Rodrigo Giacaman, founder of Startups Latam, describes Tech Week as a key space to show the organizational capacity and internal connections of each ecosystem. Consider that these meetings allow us to demonstrate the strength of relationships between startups and corporations. Tech Weeks serve to bring together those who build the ecosystem for several days, facilitating business, alliances and relevant conversations.

Additionally, he points out that the most valuable experiences are those designed specifically for the right audience, focused on networking, quality panels, and a space where connections have purpose.

“Tech Week seeks to generate a 100% experience ecosystem between startups, founders and investors. Mexico has already managed to bring together a large team to be able to put everything together, as has Paraguay, while in Chile there are still many institutions trying to push,” concludes Rodrigo.