CONCORA: The employability hub that integrates AI, business challenges and personalized routes

CONCORA is a Mexican startup founded with the objective of solving the lack of professional experience as the main barrier to access for millions of young people. Its CEO, Fátima Gaytán, identified the problem from an early stage, observing how her parents had to make sacrifices to access educational opportunities. With this background, he created a model that integrates diagnosis, training, validation and connection with scholarships and jobs.

“My purpose is to build a system that accompanies Latin talent and eliminates the gap between education and the labor market,” says Gaytán about the vision that gave rise to the platform.

The proposal combines competency measurement through AI, skill development and business challenges that allow experience to be validated in an accessible way. In addition, its matching system identifies opportunities with 90% compatibility, which facilitates access to jobs, scholarships and calls aligned to the profile of each user.

Currently, 80% of young people who enter the platform access an opportunity in their first month, a result that positions the tool as a comprehensive solution within the youth employability ecosystem in the region.

CONCORA: A team with international preparation

CONCORA’s growth has been sustained thanks to a young team with experience in high-level institutions such as the United Nations, Harvard, Microsoft, Amazon, Huawei, UNICEF and the European Union.

At her side, profiles such as Ambar Hernández, recognized by Harvard and Georgetown, stand out; Grecia Herrera, with participation in UNICEF and UNFPA; and Estefanía Antonio, national computer science and internal medalist at Amazon and Microsoft.

The team has managed to consolidate alliances with organizations such as the European Union and the United Nations Fund, impacting more than 10,000 young people and granting 70 international scholarships in the last year. Likewise, 64% of the beneficiaries are women, a key indicator within the equity strategy promoted by the startup.

The foundation has also been recognized by the International Labor Organization and presented in international competitions and forums, reinforcing its positioning as an emerging platform in the field of youth employability.

A comprehensive model for young people, companies and universities

CONCORA works under a hybrid model that combines freemium access for young people with a B2B component aimed at organizations looking for validated talent. Companies can publish challenges and vacancies, access metrics and find profiles with experience previously demonstrated through real projects.

This structure has allowed the foundation to ensure a 93% satisfaction rate in its prototype and consolidate a digital community of more than 1,500 active users.

The platform integrates four main components:

Talent diagnosis powered by AI.

Training recommendations based on market needs.

Business challenges with microcredentials.

Connection system with opportunities.

“Our goal is to become the reference ecosystem to validate skills and connect talent with real opportunities,” says Gaytán about the future of the model.

User growth and regional vision

Currently, CONCORA is in a stage of technological expansion and validation. The startup is being promoted by IFE Launch, an accelerator that will allow them to strengthen their matching algorithm, improve the personalized route system and develop advanced dashboards for companies and universities.

In the short term, they plan to scale to 550,000 users in Latin America and establish strategic alliances with public and private institutions. In the long term, the goal is to accompany 1 million young people and become the leading youth employability platform in the region, establishing a standard based on business challenges to measure real skills.

Initial challenges included balancing academic responsibilities with project development and facing rejections in international calls. However, the startup indicates that by 2026 it plans to open its first investment round with a focus on regional expansion and technological growth.

“Each rejection led us to improve our proposal and find the correct narrative to present the project in a clear and measurable way,” concludes Gaytán.

